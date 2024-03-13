MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal sets world record for most consecutive wins for top-flight team

Jorge Jesus’ side beat the previous record of 27 consecutive victories by Welsh Premier League champion The New Saints (TNS) from the 2016-17 season.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 10:51 IST

Reuters
Al Hilal‘s Yasser Al-Shahrani celebrates scoring a goal with teammates.
Al Hilal‘s Yasser Al-Shahrani celebrates scoring a goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Hilal‘s Yasser Al-Shahrani celebrates scoring a goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has set a world record for consecutive victories by a top-flight team after beating Al-Ittihad 2-0 in the Asian Champions league quarterfinals on Tuesday for a 28th straight win.

Jorge Jesus’ side beat the previous record of 27 consecutive victories by Welsh Premier League champion The New Saints (TNS) from the 2016-17 season. TNS had beaten Ajax Amsterdam’s 26-game winning streak, a record that had stood for 44 years.

“This is truly an incredible achievement and I want to thank everyone at the club for their part in this momentous winning record,” said manager Jesus.

“As I have said throughout this period, however, records do not matter as much as trophies. It is up to everyone at Al Hilal to ensure that we close out the season as Roshn Saudi League champions and meet our targets in the cup competitions. Only then can we truly celebrate.”

Jesus’ side leads the Saudi league with 65 points, 12 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, which was eliminated from the Asian Champions League on Monday after a penalty shootout loss to Al-Ain.

Al-Hilal, the 2022 runner-up, will face Al-Ain in the semifinals.

Jesus’ side can extend its winning run when it hosts Damac in the league on Saturday.

Saudi Pro League

Al-Hilal

Al Ittihad

Asian Champions League

Jorge Jesus

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Ain

