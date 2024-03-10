MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool draws 1-1 with Manchester City as Arsenal tops Premier League standings

John Stones and Alexis Mac Allister scored for Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively, as their Premier League fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 23:12 IST , Liverpool, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, left, celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Manchester City in the Premier League match at Anfield.
Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, left, celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Manchester City in the Premier League match at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Jon Super
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, left, celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Manchester City in the Premier League match at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Jon Super

Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool salvaged a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal top of the table.

Liverpool is second but level on 64 points with the Gunners, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holder City, which is unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, is third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with its 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne’s corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitor’s fans and shook both fists in celebration.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Hotspur thump Aston Villa 4-0, McGinn sees red

The cheers were deafening when Mac Allister slotted home from the penalty spot past Ederson in the 50th minute after the keeper had sent Darwin Nunez flying through the air with a rash challenge in the box.

Buoyed by the goal, Liverpool kept pressing and had numerous near-misses. City’s Jeremy Doku hit the post against the run of play, as both sides had to settle for the second draw this season between the two titans.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Liverpool /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool draws 1-1 with Manchester City as Arsenal tops Premier League standings
    Reuters
  2. Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  3. PVL 2024: Calicut Heroes top table after win over Blitz, Delhi Toofans beat Defenders to finish second
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG beats East Bengal 3-1 to win Kolkata derby, goes top of the table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Liverpool draws 1-1 with Manchester City as Arsenal tops Premier League standings
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur thump Aston Villa 4-0, McGinn sees red
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool vs Man City: Mac Allister, Stones score in 1-1 draw; Arsenal leads Premier League table on goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Arteta praises Ramsdale’s courage after mistake
    AP
  5. Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool draws 1-1 with Manchester City as Arsenal tops Premier League standings
    Reuters
  2. Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  3. PVL 2024: Calicut Heroes top table after win over Blitz, Delhi Toofans beat Defenders to finish second
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG beats East Bengal 3-1 to win Kolkata derby, goes top of the table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment