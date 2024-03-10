WPL 2024 points table updated: RCB qualifies for Playoffs, joins DC and MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians Women by seven wickets to qualify for the Playoffs of the WPL 2024.
Ellyse Perry starred with the ball with a six-wicket haul and then hit an unbeaten 40 to guide her team home.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals (Q)
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.918
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.024
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.306
|UP Warriorz
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.371
|Gujarat Giants
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.873
(Updates after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match)
