WPL 2024 points table updated: RCB qualifies for Playoffs, joins DC and MI

Ellyse Perry starred with the ball with a six-wicket haul and then hit an unbeaten 40 to guide her team home.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 10:59 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ellyse Perry took six wickets and was the chief architect in RCB’s win over MI. (Photo: RV Moorthy)
Ellyse Perry took six wickets and was the chief architect in RCB’s win over MI. (Photo: RV Moorthy) | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy
Ellyse Perry took six wickets and was the chief architect in RCB's win over MI. (Photo: RV Moorthy) | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians Women by seven wickets to qualify for the Playoffs of the WPL 2024.

Ellyse Perry starred with the ball with a six-wicket haul and then hit an unbeaten 40 to guide her team home.

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR
Delhi Capitals (Q) 7 5 2 10 +0.918
Mumbai Indians (Q) 8 5 3 10 +0.024
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 8 4 4 8 +0.306
UP Warriorz 8 3 5 6 -0.371
Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 4 -0.873

(Updates after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match)

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
