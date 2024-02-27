WPL 2024: Smriti, Renuka star; RCB Women beat Gujarat by eight wickets 

The adage “the more things change, the more they stay the same” seems tailor-made for the Gujarat Giants as it slumped to its second consecutive loss despite bringing in 10 fresh faces ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2024.

Smriti Mandhana’s 43 off 27 after the disciplined bowling spells from Renuka Thakur (4-0-14-2) and Sophie Molineux (4-0-25-3) guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win against the Giants here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Highlights

Smriti hit Lea Tahuhu for three fours in the first over, giving RCB a headstart in the chase. She pierced the in-field regularly, taking Royal Challengers to 32 in the first three overs before Sophie Devine fell cheaply.

Smriti was caught and bowled by Tanuja Kanwer before S. Meghana and Ellyse Perry took them over the finish line in 12.3 overs.

Earlier in the innings, a combined bowling effort helped Royal Challengers restrict Giants to 107 for seven.

Renuka gave Royal Challengers their first breakthrough, cleaning up skipper Beth Mooney with an in-swinger in the third over as Giants struggled after being put in to bat first.

She was clinical in her straight four-over spell, and in combination with Devine and Shreyanka Patil, accounted for 27 dots in the first six overs, restricting Giants to 29 in the PowerPlay.

Royal Challengers applied pressure on both ends, denying Harleen Deol—Mooney’s new opening pair—and Phoebe Litchfield any easy singles.

In the seventh over, Phoebe was stumped off Renuka’s delivery courtesy of quick glovework by Richa Ghosh.

Molineux delivered a double blow in the 11th over that sent Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen packing, leaving Giants at 50 for four.

While Veda holed out to Georgia Wareham, Harleen’s 31-ball 22-run innings ended with an unfortunate run out.

Wareham picked Ashleigh Gardner in the 16th over to open her wicket-tally. Molineux stuck soon after, dismissing Kathryn Bryce for three.

The wickets fell at regular intervals, but it was Dayalan Hemalatha’s (31, 25b, 2x4, 1x6) late cameo that ensured the Giants crossed 100, but it turned out to be insufficient against the home team.