RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB wins toss vs Gujarat, opts to bowl; Live Streaming Info

- February 27, 2024 19:31Let’s Play!
Renuka Singh has the new ball, and she will blend in the experience with 105 matches under her belt. Harleen Deol and Beth Mooney will look to get off to a good start.
- February 27, 2024 19:05Gujarat Giants (Playing XI)
Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh
- February 27, 2024 19:04Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI):
Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
- February 27, 2024 19:03Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bangalore women won the toss and have opted to field
- February 27, 2024 19:02Update from the venue
The crowd is building up slowly. The home team enjoys loud chants of RCB...RCB. I can hardly pick any Gujarat Giants supporters in the stands.
- February 27, 2024 18:44Our correspondent Mayank pings from The Chinnaswamy
Using the same strip as yesterday. Pitch no. 9. The off-side boundary is significantly shorter than leg-side
- February 27, 2024 18:24RCB-W Predicted XI
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, S Asha, Renuka Thakur
- February 27, 2024 18:14Live Streaming Info
The WPL 2024 matches will be broadcasted on the Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema App
- February 27, 2024 18:10Meet the Squads
Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
- February 27, 2024 18:06DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code
