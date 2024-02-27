MagazineBuy Print

RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB wins toss vs Gujarat, opts to bowl; Live Streaming Info

RCBW vs GGW, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard, Updates: Get the Live scores, Updates, Scorecard as Royal Challengers Bangalore women takes on Gujarat Giants at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Updated : Feb 27, 2024 19:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore women and Gujarat Giants. 

  • February 27, 2024 19:31
    Let’s Play!

    Renuka Singh has the new ball, and she will blend in the experience with 105 matches under her belt. Harleen Deol and Beth Mooney will look to get off to a good start.

  • February 27, 2024 19:05
    Gujarat Giants (Playing XI)

    Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

  • February 27, 2024 19:04
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI):

    Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • February 27, 2024 19:03
    Toss Update

    Royal Challengers Bangalore women won the toss and have opted to field

  • February 27, 2024 19:02
    Update from the venue

    The crowd is building up slowly. The home team enjoys loud chants of RCB...RCB. I can hardly pick any Gujarat Giants supporters in the stands.

  • February 27, 2024 18:44
    Our correspondent Mayank pings from The Chinnaswamy

    Using the same strip as yesterday. Pitch no. 9. The off-side boundary is significantly shorter than leg-side 

  • February 27, 2024 18:24
    RCB-W Predicted XI

    Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, S Asha, Renuka Thakur

  • February 27, 2024 18:14
    Live Streaming Info

    The WPL 2024 matches will be broadcasted on the Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema App

  • February 27, 2024 18:10
    Meet the Squads

    Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

  • February 27, 2024 18:06
    DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code

    DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code

    Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL code of conduct relating to on-filed behaviour during the match against UP Warriorz.

  • February 27, 2024 18:03
    WPL 2024: Star-studded opening ceremony kick starts second season in Bengaluru

    WPL 2024: Star-studded opening ceremony kick starts second season in Bengaluru

    In the WPL 2024 season opener, the Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling victory against the Delhi Capitals.

