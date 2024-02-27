MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab: Day-long enriching sessions in store

The Conclave includes the panel “Eyeing the Paris Gold,” featuring Olympic bronze medallist Hardik Singh and Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 21:33 IST , Chandigarh - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(Left to right) The panellists at the Sportstar Conclave include Commonwealth Games silver medallist Anjum Moudgil, Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra and John Gloster the head physio of the Indian Premier League side, Rajasthan Royals.
(Left to right) The panellists at the Sportstar Conclave include Commonwealth Games silver medallist Anjum Moudgil, Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra and John Gloster the head physio of the Indian Premier League side, Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / PTI
infoIcon

(Left to right) The panellists at the Sportstar Conclave include Commonwealth Games silver medallist Anjum Moudgil, Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra and John Gloster the head physio of the Indian Premier League side, Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / PTI

The Sports Minister of Punjab, Shri Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, will deliver the keynote address at Sportstar’s Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab, in Chandigarh, on Wednesday. The event will feature a diverse line-up of speakers discussing pivotal issues within the sports ecosystem in the region.

The cricketing panorama of Punjab will take centre-stage during the opening session, with insights from Bhupinder Singh (former India cricketer), Gursharan Singh (former Punjab cricket captain), Amarjeet Singh Mehta (President, PCA), and Siddarth Kaul (India cricketer).

The post-lunch sessions will kick off with a panel titled “Punjab Fuelling India’s Sporting Dreams,” featuring notable personalities such as Sarpal Singh (coach and former hockey player), Avneet Kaur Sidhu (Asian Games medallist, shooting), Anjum Moudgil (Commonwealth Games silver medallist) and Sarvjit Singh (Special Chief Secretary, Sports).

ALSO READ: Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Subsequent panels will delve into the crucial support system for athletes, featuring experts like Amit Bhattacharjee (scientist, PGIMER, Chandigarh), Vijay Sharma (national weightlifting coach), John Gloster (head physio, Rajasthan Royals), and Dr. Tvisha Parikh (sports physician, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital).

The spotlight will then shift to harnessing youth sports for skill-building, with perspectives shared by Aditya Madan (Public Policy Consultant to Punjab Education Minister), Reetinder Sodhi (former India international), Ranjit Bajaj (Director, Minerva Punjab FC), and Anandh Kumar (Special Secretary, Sports, Punjab).

The event will conclude with the panel “Eyeing the Paris Gold,” featuring Olympic bronze medallist Hardik Singh and Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra.

The conclave will take place in association with Hero Motocorp, Indian Oil, Punjab Government, Great Sports Tech, KPMG, and NewsX.

Related Topics

Sportstar Conclave /

Sift Kaur Samra /

Anjum Moudgil /

Ranjit Bajaj

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, first ever 11th man to score century, recalls innings after Tushar Deshpande knock
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Returning from injury, former India basketball captain P.S. Jeena is taking it one day at a time
    Stan Rayan
  3. RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB needs 108 runs to win vs GG, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab: Day-long enriching sessions in store
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bermuda international Hemp and former Kiwi all-rounder Adams to coach Bangladesh men’s cricket team
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportstar Conclave

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab: Day-long enriching sessions in store
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Conclave, Goa 2024 - CM Pramod Sawant: We’re set to become a sports tourism destination as well
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Nehra expresses regret over not playing enough Test cricket due to injuries
    Team Sportstar
  4. Goa’s Tourism Minister: Integrating Sports for Multifaceted Development of State
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Conclave highlights Goa’s pursuit of world-class sporting hub status
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, first ever 11th man to score century, recalls innings after Tushar Deshpande knock
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Returning from injury, former India basketball captain P.S. Jeena is taking it one day at a time
    Stan Rayan
  3. RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB needs 108 runs to win vs GG, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab: Day-long enriching sessions in store
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bermuda international Hemp and former Kiwi all-rounder Adams to coach Bangladesh men’s cricket team
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment