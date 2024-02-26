MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings to play home games at newly-developed stadium in Mullanpur

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when Punjab Kings begins its campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 19:18 IST , MOHALI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah inspecting the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on January 11, 2024.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah inspecting the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on January 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah inspecting the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on January 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that its home matches for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will shift to the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, can host a capacity of 33,000 fans.

The Mullanpur stadium has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of using traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability.

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when Punjab Kings begins its campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23.

