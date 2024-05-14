MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Patidar’s spin domination helps RCB overcome middle-order woes and keep playoffs hopes alive

The standout features of Patidar’s batting have been his manic run-making (SR 179.78) and his breathtaking ability to hit sixes (27) while remaining steadfastly elegant.

Published : May 14, 2024 23:15 IST , BENGALURU - 3 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
FILE PHOTO: Rajat Patidar of RCB in action.
FILE PHOTO: Rajat Patidar of RCB in action. | Photo Credit:  K. BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rajat Patidar of RCB in action. | Photo Credit:  K. BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU

A fumbling middle-order has long been Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Achilles heel. Fortunes largely depended on what famous batting troikas up top like Virat Kohli – Chris Gayle – A.B. de Villiers and Kohli – Faf du Plessis – Glenn Maxwell could do.

This seemed the case in the first half of the ongoing season as well but not anymore. Rajat Patidar, batting at No. 4, has exploded spectacularly as RCB has won five matches on the bounce after losing seven of its first eight.

Three of his five half-centuries have come in this purple patch and a fourth almost resulted in a victory before RCB lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by an agonising one-run margin.

The standout features of Patidar’s batting have been his manic run-making (SR 179.78) and his breathtaking ability to hit sixes (27) while remaining steadfastly elegant. He has also tackled spin with aplomb.

ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone to miss remaining PBKS matches, confirms Brad Haddin

In Sunday’s win over Delhi Capitals, Patidar scored 52 runs from 32 balls. Of that, 28 runs (14b) and all three of his sixes came against two of India’s frontline spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

“It has been a new challenge to bat in the middle-order this year,” Patidar told Sportstar on Tuesday. “Before this, I had batted mostly in the PowerPlay. So, it has been a different role. But I have played a lot of spinners in domestic [cricket] and I didn’t have to do anything different.”

Key to his success, Patidar felt, was the knack of reading spinners off the hand and then picking the length early.

“That’s important to dominate the spinners,” the 30-year-old stated. “It is also about my ability to hit the big shots. If I play in the middle-order, I get a good idea of the wicket too. If I do all these things well, strike rate is not something to worry about.”

In a sense, Patidar, in the past three weeks, has been singing his redemption song. After coming in as a replacement player mid-IPL in 2022 and setting the tournament on fire (333 runs, avg. 55.5 and SR 152.75), he missed the whole of the 2023 edition because of an injury.

Early this year, he made his India Test debut but he could only muster 63 runs from six innings. IPL 2024 would have thus come as a balm.

“Many times you don’t get what you want and I was ready for the failures,” Patidar said. “I don’t judge myself based on outcome or results. The biggest learning from this IPL has been that if you have the right mindset, you can make a comeback from anywhere. And it is something I can add to my individual game as well.”

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajat Patidar /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE: TOT v MCI, Haaland starts for City, line-ups, Premier League title race updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Tottering Rajasthan Royals looks to make the playoffs against Punjab Kings
    Santadeep Dey
  3. DC vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights: Arshad Khan fifty in vain as Delhi beats Lucknow to stay in playoff contention
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Patidar’s spin domination helps RCB overcome middle-order woes and keep playoffs hopes alive
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Tajinderpal Singh overcomes sore back to clinch shot put gold; Jeswin Aldrin, Rosy Meena secure wins
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs LSG: Delhi stays in playoffs hunt after beating Lucknow; Rajasthan confirms top four spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals qualifies for playoffs after Delhi Capitals beats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Patidar’s spin domination helps RCB overcome middle-order woes and keep playoffs hopes alive
    N. Sudarshan
  4. IPL 2024: Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone to miss remaining PBKS matches, confirms Brad Haddin
    Santadeep Dey
  5. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Tottering Rajasthan Royals looks to make the playoffs against Punjab Kings
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE: TOT v MCI, Haaland starts for City, line-ups, Premier League title race updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Tottering Rajasthan Royals looks to make the playoffs against Punjab Kings
    Santadeep Dey
  3. DC vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights: Arshad Khan fifty in vain as Delhi beats Lucknow to stay in playoff contention
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Patidar’s spin domination helps RCB overcome middle-order woes and keep playoffs hopes alive
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Tajinderpal Singh overcomes sore back to clinch shot put gold; Jeswin Aldrin, Rosy Meena secure wins
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment