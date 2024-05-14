Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday became the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to book its playoff spot after Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
DC also keeps its playoff hopes alive with this win, while LSG needs to win its last game to stay in the top-four hunt.
The Rishabh Pant side has 14 points in 14 games and are level on points with Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals qualifies for playoffs after Delhi Capitals beats Lucknow Super Giants
- DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals crawls to 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, both sides alive by a thread in playoffs race
- Tottenham vs Man City LIVE updates: TOT v MCI Starting XI, Premier League title race news
- IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: KKR and RR seal top-four slots; What each team needs to do to qualify?
- RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Local lad Parag says Rajasthan unfazed by Buttler’s departure, string of losses
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE