DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals qualifies for playoffs after Delhi Capitals beats Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday became the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to book its playoff spot after Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DC also keeps its playoff hopes alive with this win, while LSG needs to win its last game to stay in the top-four hunt.

The Rishabh Pant side has 14 points in 14 games and are level on points with Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

More to follow