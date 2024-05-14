IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs LSG: Delhi stays in playoffs hunt after beating Lucknow; Rajasthan confirms top four spot

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday became the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to book its playoff spot after Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
DC has not only barely managed to keep itself alive in the race to playoffs but has also made things worse for LSG who now has 12 points in 13 games.
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a top-two finish after its clash against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Here’s what the standings look like after the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|+0.349
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|+0.387
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.787
|8.
|Gujarat Titans (E)
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9.
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10.
|Punjab Kings (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
(Updated after DC vs LSG on May 14)
