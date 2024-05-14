MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs LSG: Delhi stays in playoffs hunt after beating Lucknow; Rajasthan confirms top four spot

IPL 2024: Check the latest points table and standings after Match 64 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi. 

Published : May 14, 2024 23:29 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs celebrates with Axar Patel after the wicket of Ayush Badoni.
Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs celebrates with Axar Patel after the wicket of Ayush Badoni. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs celebrates with Axar Patel after the wicket of Ayush Badoni. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday became the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to book its playoff spot after Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DC has not only barely managed to keep itself alive in the race to playoffs but has also made things worse for LSG who now has 12 points in 13 games.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a top-two finish after its clash against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Here’s what the standings look like after the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428
2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 12 8 4 0 16 +0.349
3. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 +0.528
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 +0.406
5. Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 +0.387
7. Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787
8. Gujarat Titans (E) 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063
9. Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
10. Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423

(Updated after DC vs LSG on May 14)

