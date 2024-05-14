DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted XIs; Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win clash

Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant returns after a one-match suspension, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match for a playoffs spot here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

DC’s Net Run Rate (NRR) was hit hard (-0.482) after a 47-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It would thus need a big win (and favourable outcomes in other games) against a side which is also trying to get back on its feet – LSG also has a poor NRR (-0.769) despite having 12 points in six games – following a forgetful outing in Hyderabad last week.

