MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted XIs; Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win clash

DC vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE: Catch the live score, updates and highlights from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Updated : May 14, 2024 18:51 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match.

  • May 14, 2024 18:51
    Points Table ahead of Match 64

    GNhFoxxWYAA5eOn.jpeg

  • May 14, 2024 18:38
    DC vs LSG Head-to-head record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

    Matches played: 2

    Delhi Capitals won: 1

    Rajasthan Royals won: 1

    Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 50 runs (2023)

  • May 14, 2024 18:23
    Check toss trends for DC vs LSG

    DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Delhi Capitals or Lucknow Super Giants?

    DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi. 

  • May 14, 2024 18:12
    DC vs LSG Head-to-head record in IPL

    Matches Played: 4

    Delhi Capitals: 1

    Lucknow Super Giants: 3

    Last Result: DC won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)

  • May 14, 2024 17:49
    Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season

    ​​

    IPL 2024: Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season

    Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler will be returning to England for a T20I series against Pakistan which gets underway at Headingley on May 22.

    ​​

  • May 14, 2024 17:38
    Dream11 Fantasy Team

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

    BATTERS

    Jake Fraser-McGurk (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

    BOWLERS

    Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

    Team Composition: DC 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 10.5

  • May 14, 2024 17:32
    Lucknow Super Kings Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

    Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

    Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.

  • May 14, 2024 17:24
    Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

    Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

    Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

  • May 14, 2024 17:07
    No change in LSG captaincy with focus only on winning, suggests assistant coach Klusener

    IPL 2024: No change in LSG captaincy with focus only on winning, suggests assistant coach Klusener

    Placed seventh in the table with 12 points, Klusener accepted that Lucknow Super Giants’ inconsistent run this season but was hopeful of a late turnaround.

  • May 14, 2024 16:47
    Squad

    Delhi Capitals:

    Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

    Lucknow Super Kings:

    KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

  • May 14, 2024 16:35
    Preview

    Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant returns after a one-match suspension, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match for a playoffs spot here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

    DC’s Net Run Rate (NRR) was hit hard (-0.482) after a 47-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

    It would thus need a big win (and favourable outcomes in other games) against a side which is also trying to get back on its feet – LSG also has a poor NRR (-0.769) despite having 12 points in six games – following a forgetful outing in Hyderabad last week.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

    DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Net Run Rate in focus as Delhi Capitals looks for big win against Lucknow Super Giants

    With plenty riding on NRR, the surface here may help, with it being the quickest scoring ground of this season - a run rate of 11.52 in four matches in the capital city.

  • May 14, 2024 16:12
    Live Streaming Info

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings match on May 14?

    The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?

    The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • May 14, 2024 16:00
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match. While the return of skipper Rishabh Pant will give a boost to host Delhi, they still have a tough way ahead as they can only reach to a maximum of 14 points whereas KL Rahul’s Super Giants can get to 16 if they win their last two games. 

    So, stay tuned for this must-win game as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted XIs; Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants to flip coin at 7:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tabilo follows Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  4. Pakistan hires CSK’s David Reid as mental and skill conditioning coach
    PTI
  5. Elorda Cup 2024: Gaurav enters semis, confirms medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants to flip coin at 7:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted XIs; Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: PBKS seeks new captain as Sam Curran set to fly to England after RR clash
    Santadeep Dey
  4. IPL 2024: Playoffs schedule, dates, venues, ticket sales, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted XIs; Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants to flip coin at 7:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tabilo follows Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  4. Pakistan hires CSK’s David Reid as mental and skill conditioning coach
    PTI
  5. Elorda Cup 2024: Gaurav enters semis, confirms medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment