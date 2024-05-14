DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted XIs; Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win clash

- May 14, 2024 18:51Points Table ahead of Match 64
- May 14, 2024 18:38DC vs LSG Head-to-head record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Matches played: 2
Delhi Capitals won: 1
Rajasthan Royals won: 1
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 50 runs (2023)
- May 14, 2024 18:23Check toss trends for DC vs LSG
- May 14, 2024 18:12DC vs LSG Head-to-head record in IPL
Matches Played: 4
Delhi Capitals: 1
Lucknow Super Giants: 3
Last Result: DC won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)
- May 14, 2024 17:49Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season
- May 14, 2024 17:38Dream11 Fantasy Team
WICKET KEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran
BATTERS
Jake Fraser-McGurk (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni
ALL ROUNDERS
Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis
BOWLERS
Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Team Composition: DC 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 10.5
- May 14, 2024 17:32Lucknow Super Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.
Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.
Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.
- May 14, 2024 17:24Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.
Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.
- May 14, 2024 17:07No change in LSG captaincy with focus only on winning, suggests assistant coach Klusener
- May 14, 2024 16:47Squad
Delhi Capitals:
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
Lucknow Super Kings:
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
- May 14, 2024 16:35Preview
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant returns after a one-match suspension, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match for a playoffs spot here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
DC’s Net Run Rate (NRR) was hit hard (-0.482) after a 47-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
It would thus need a big win (and favourable outcomes in other games) against a side which is also trying to get back on its feet – LSG also has a poor NRR (-0.769) despite having 12 points in six games – following a forgetful outing in Hyderabad last week.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- May 14, 2024 16:12Live Streaming Info
Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings match on May 14?
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- May 14, 2024 16:00Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match. While the return of skipper Rishabh Pant will give a boost to host Delhi, they still have a tough way ahead as they can only reach to a maximum of 14 points whereas KL Rahul’s Super Giants can get to 16 if they win their last two games.
So, stay tuned for this must-win game as we bring you all the live updates.
