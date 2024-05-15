MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Vinicius double helps Real to 5-0 win over Alaves

Real, which had sealed the title with four games to spare, celebrated its 36th league crown with its fans in the Spanish capital on Sunday, after reaching the Champions League final earlier in the week.

Published : May 15, 2024 07:23 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, centre, in action.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, centre, in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, centre, in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Vinicius Junior scored twice as newly-crowned La Liga champion Real Madrid thrashed visitors Alaves 5-0 on Tuesday after the hosts had shown off the league trophy to the home fans before the game.

Real, which had sealed the title with four games to spare, celebrated its 36th league crown with its fans in the Spanish capital on Sunday, after reaching the Champions League final earlier in the week.

It remain unbeaten at home in the league this season and will hope to go undefeated across an entire home league campaign for the first time since 2019-20.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Real in the 10th minute, netting with a cushioned volley from a Toni Kroos cross, and Vinicius doubled the advantage from point-blank range before the half-hour mark.

Federico Valverde put Real 3-0 up at the break, unleashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in first-half stoppage time.

Vinicius increased the lead once more in the 70th minute from a precise cross by Bellingham that the Brazilian fired into the far top corner, and substitute Arda Guler sealed the win with a low finish after pouncing on a rebound.

Bellingham has both scored and assisted in the same La Liga game for the fourth time this season, more than any other player in the competition in 2023-24.

Despite being under constant pressure, 11th-placed Alaves had some early attempts on goal and continued to test keeper Thibaut Courtois in the second half.

The Belgian, who missed most of the season through injury, kept out an excellent Ianis Hagi shot heading for the bottom corner, making his case before Carlo Ancelotti makes a final decision on his lineup for the Champions League final.

ALSO READ | Manchester City beats Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to surpass Arsenal in Premier League title race

“I feel very good. I understand that there are people who might doubt how you’d come back. But I knew I was going to come back strong,” Courtois told Real Madrid TV.

“I’m the same Courtois or even better. I needed maybe a game like today, with a lot of shots. I needed those close, quick shots, reflexes. That save down the left made me feel proud.

“What I’ve been training for so long is now coming out on the pitch. The team now has a few days off, but I will continue training. I’m happy to be able to play matches, I’m very happy.”

Courtois is yet to concede after starting three games since he made his return against Cadiz earlier this month.

Real travels to Villarreal on Sunday before hosting Real Betis on May 25 ahead of its Wembley showdown against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Real Madrid /

Alaves /

Vinicius Jr /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Thibaut Courtois /

Federico Valverde /

Jude Bellingham /

Champions League /

Toni Kroos /

Arda Guler /

Borussia Dortmund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Vinicius double helps Real to 5-0 win over Alaves
    Reuters
  3. DC vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants staring at elimination after loss against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. How can Arsenal win the Premier League title after Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City beats Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to surpass Arsenal in Premier League title race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Vinicius double helps Real to 5-0 win over Alaves
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona reclaims second spot with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Late De Paul stunner gives Atletico 1-0 win over Celta towards top four finish
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid celebrates title with crushing win over relegated Granada
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Spain prodigy Cubarsi extends stay at Barcelona with 500 million euro release clause
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Vinicius double helps Real to 5-0 win over Alaves
    Reuters
  3. DC vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants staring at elimination after loss against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. How can Arsenal win the Premier League title after Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City beats Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to surpass Arsenal in Premier League title race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment