La Liga: Vinicius double helps Real to 5-0 win over Alaves

Vinicius Junior scored twice as newly-crowned La Liga champion Real Madrid thrashed visitors Alaves 5-0 on Tuesday after the hosts had shown off the league trophy to the home fans before the game.

Real, which had sealed the title with four games to spare, celebrated its 36th league crown with its fans in the Spanish capital on Sunday, after reaching the Champions League final earlier in the week.

It remain unbeaten at home in the league this season and will hope to go undefeated across an entire home league campaign for the first time since 2019-20.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Real in the 10th minute, netting with a cushioned volley from a Toni Kroos cross, and Vinicius doubled the advantage from point-blank range before the half-hour mark.

Federico Valverde put Real 3-0 up at the break, unleashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in first-half stoppage time.

Vinicius increased the lead once more in the 70th minute from a precise cross by Bellingham that the Brazilian fired into the far top corner, and substitute Arda Guler sealed the win with a low finish after pouncing on a rebound.

Bellingham has both scored and assisted in the same La Liga game for the fourth time this season, more than any other player in the competition in 2023-24.

Despite being under constant pressure, 11th-placed Alaves had some early attempts on goal and continued to test keeper Thibaut Courtois in the second half.

The Belgian, who missed most of the season through injury, kept out an excellent Ianis Hagi shot heading for the bottom corner, making his case before Carlo Ancelotti makes a final decision on his lineup for the Champions League final.

“I feel very good. I understand that there are people who might doubt how you’d come back. But I knew I was going to come back strong,” Courtois told Real Madrid TV.

“I’m the same Courtois or even better. I needed maybe a game like today, with a lot of shots. I needed those close, quick shots, reflexes. That save down the left made me feel proud.

“What I’ve been training for so long is now coming out on the pitch. The team now has a few days off, but I will continue training. I’m happy to be able to play matches, I’m very happy.”

Courtois is yet to concede after starting three games since he made his return against Cadiz earlier this month.

Real travels to Villarreal on Sunday before hosting Real Betis on May 25 ahead of its Wembley showdown against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.