RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Rajasthan Royals will play Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday in the IPL 2024.

RR recently qualified for the playoffs this season and PBKS is already eliminated.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for RR vs PBKS:

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Impact subs: Jos Buttler/ Sandeep Sharma, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Powell

Punjab Kings predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone,

RR vs PBKS DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Jos Buttle, Sanju Samson (C), Prabhsimran Singh BATTERS Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh ALL ROUNDERS Riyan Parag, Sam Curran BOWLERS Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Team Compostition: RR 7-4 PBKS | Credits left: 8