Federation Cup 2024 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj Chopra defeats Manu to win gold, Jena falters

- May 15, 2024 20:09AND NEERAJ WINS GOLD
Neeraj won gold as Manu fails to get past the Asian Games gold medallist’s 82.27m throw. The Olympic champion skips the sixth attempt after not competing his previous attempt as well.
- May 15, 2024 20:07Manu fouls his last attempt
Manu fouled his last attempt as he steps the front line knowing that the javelin did not travel as far as he wanted.
- May 15, 2024 20:04Jena fails to make last throw count
Jena fails to make it count when needed with a 75.25m throw in his last attempt.
- May 15, 2024 20:01Manu fouls on his fifth attempt
Manu fouls his fifth attempt. Neeraj seems to have skipped his fifth attempt and is seen conversing with his coach Dr Klaus and physio Marwaha.
- May 15, 2024 19:54Jena trails
Jena throws a 73.79m throw, a score below par than his usual
- May 15, 2024 19:52WATCH | Neeraj takes the lead in the fourth attempt
- May 15, 2024 19:51Manu throws 81.47m
Manu fails to take the lead back with a 81.47m throw.
- May 15, 2024 19:49Neeraj edges past Manu
Neeraj changes his jersey for his fourth throw and that seems to have done with the trick as he goes past DP Manu with a 82.27m throw.
- May 15, 2024 19:46Round 4
Jena fouls yet again, its his third foul in four attempts.
- May 15, 2024 19:39Our correspondent Nihit reports from Bhubaneswar
With three rounds done, the order will be reset with just the top 8 competing. Neeraj goes for a brief chat with Dr. Klaus
- May 15, 2024 19:27Round 3
DP Manu’s 81.43m is strong enough to contain Chopra’s 81.29m in the third attempt. As his first throw, Jena fouls his third throw. Shivpal also fouls after he steps out.
- May 15, 2024 19:23Jena throws 75.49m
Jena makes a comeback from his first attempt to throw 75.49m, while Shivpal Singh manages a 67.50m.
- May 15, 2024 19:18Round 2
DP Manu is a bit short in his second attempt with a throw of 77.23 but still leads with his first attempt as Neeraj Chopra fouls.
- May 15, 2024 19:14Foul for Jena
Kishore Jena fouls as he steps on the front line. 71.01m for Shivpal Singh.
- May 15, 2024 19:13Neeraj trails behind Manu
Neeraj starts off with a warmup like throw of 82m
- May 15, 2024 19:05Round 1
82.06m for DP Manu as the javelin soars high. 85m is the Paris Olympic qualification, can the Karnataka boy do it?
- May 15, 2024 19:03AND THE JAVELIN BATTLE BEGINS!!!
As the participants are introduced, the crowd cheers their favourite athletes.
- May 15, 2024 19:00Neeraj’s first domestic tournament since 2021
Neeraj Chopra is competing in the Federation Cup - his first competition in India since 2021.
- May 15, 2024 18:57Men’s 100m result-
Gurindervir Singh beats home favourite Animesh Kujur to win the 100m men’s final with a timing of 10.35s
- May 15, 2024 18:50Women’s 100m result-
Karnataka’s Sneha wins women’s 100m title with a timing of 11.63s.
- May 15, 2024 18:45Tightened security at Federation Cup courtesy Olympic champion
According to PTI, Neeraj Chopra’s presence prompted the organisers of the Federation Cup to tighten security around the Kalinga Stadium.
- May 15, 2024 18:41Neeraj in the house!!!
The javelin throwers make to the field.
- May 15, 2024 18:25JAVELIN THROW FINAL START LIST
Manu D P
Neeraj Chopra
Kishore Kumar Jena
Shivpal Singh
Parmod
Uttam Balasaheb Patil
Rohit Kumar
Kunwer Ajairaj Singh R
Manjinder Singh
Bibin Antony
Vikas Yadav
Vivek Kumar
- May 15, 2024 18:16When and where to watch the men’s javelin throw final?
When will the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals start?
The Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will start at 7 PM IST on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Where to watch the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals on TV in India?
The Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will not be telecasted on any TV Channel.
Where to live stream the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals in India?
The live streaming of Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will be available on the Athletics Federation of India’s YouTube website.
- May 15, 2024 17:56Hello and welcome!!!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the federation cup 2024 men’s javelin throw event where the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena will be in action.
