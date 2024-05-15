MagazineBuy Print

Federation Cup 2024 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj Chopra defeats Manu to win gold, Jena falters

Neeraj Chopra at Federation Cup 2024 LIVE: Catch the updates, scores and highlights from the men’s javelin throw final contest in Bhubaneswar.

Updated : May 15, 2024 20:13 IST

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra is set to compete on home soil after three years.
Neeraj Chopra is set to compete on home soil after three years. | Photo Credit: AP
Neeraj Chopra is set to compete on home soil after three years. | Photo Credit: AP

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the men’s javelin throw final at the Federation Cup taking place in Bhubaneswar.

  • May 15, 2024 20:09
    AND NEERAJ WINS GOLD

    Neeraj won gold as Manu fails to get past the Asian Games gold medallist’s 82.27m throw. The Olympic champion skips the sixth attempt after not competing his previous attempt as well.

  • May 15, 2024 20:07
    Manu fouls his last attempt

    Manu fouled his last attempt as he steps the front line knowing that the javelin did not travel as far as he wanted.

  • May 15, 2024 20:04
    Jena fails to make last throw count

    Jena fails to make it count when needed with a 75.25m throw in his last attempt.

  • May 15, 2024 20:01
    Manu fouls on his fifth attempt

    Manu fouls his fifth attempt. Neeraj seems to have skipped his fifth attempt and is seen conversing with his coach Dr Klaus and physio Marwaha.

  • May 15, 2024 19:54
    Jena trails

    Jena throws a 73.79m throw, a score below par than his usual 

  • May 15, 2024 19:52
    WATCH | Neeraj takes the lead in the fourth attempt
  • May 15, 2024 19:51
    Manu throws 81.47m

    Manu fails to take the lead back with a 81.47m throw.

  • May 15, 2024 19:49
    Neeraj edges past Manu

    Neeraj changes his jersey for his fourth throw and that seems to have done with the trick as he goes past DP Manu with a 82.27m throw.

  • May 15, 2024 19:46
    Round 4

    Jena fouls yet again, its his third foul in four attempts.

  • May 15, 2024 19:39
    Our correspondent Nihit reports from Bhubaneswar

    With three rounds done, the order will be reset with just the top 8 competing. Neeraj goes for a brief chat with Dr. Klaus

  • May 15, 2024 19:27
    Round 3

    DP Manu’s 81.43m is strong enough to contain Chopra’s 81.29m in the third attempt. As his first throw, Jena fouls his third throw. Shivpal also fouls after he steps out.

  • May 15, 2024 19:23
    Jena throws 75.49m

    Jena makes a comeback from his first attempt to throw 75.49m, while Shivpal Singh manages a 67.50m. 

  • May 15, 2024 19:18
    Round 2

    DP Manu is a bit short in his second attempt with a throw of 77.23 but still leads with his first attempt as Neeraj Chopra fouls.

  • May 15, 2024 19:14
    Foul for Jena

    Kishore Jena fouls as he steps on the front line. 71.01m for Shivpal Singh.

  • May 15, 2024 19:13
    Neeraj trails behind Manu

    Neeraj starts off with a warmup like throw of 82m

  • May 15, 2024 19:05
    Round 1

    82.06m for DP Manu as the javelin soars high. 85m is the Paris Olympic qualification, can the Karnataka boy do it?

  • May 15, 2024 19:03
    AND THE JAVELIN BATTLE BEGINS!!!

    As the participants are introduced, the crowd cheers their favourite athletes. 

  • May 15, 2024 19:00
    Neeraj’s first domestic tournament since 2021

    Neeraj Chopra is competing in the Federation Cup - his first competition in India since 2021.

  • May 15, 2024 18:57
    Men’s 100m result-

    Gurindervir Singh beats home favourite Animesh Kujur to win the 100m men’s final with a timing of 10.35s 

  • May 15, 2024 18:50
    Women’s 100m result-

    Karnataka’s Sneha wins women’s 100m title with a timing of 11.63s.

  • May 15, 2024 18:45
    Tightened security at Federation Cup courtesy Olympic champion

    According to PTI, Neeraj Chopra’s presence prompted the organisers of the Federation Cup to tighten security around the Kalinga Stadium.

  • May 15, 2024 18:41
    Neeraj in the house!!!

    The javelin throwers make to the field.

  • May 15, 2024 18:25
    JAVELIN THROW FINAL START LIST

    Manu D P 

    Neeraj Chopra 

    Kishore Kumar Jena 

    Shivpal Singh 

    Parmod 

    Uttam Balasaheb Patil 

    Rohit Kumar 

    Kunwer Ajairaj Singh R 

    Manjinder Singh 

    Bibin Antony 

    Vikas Yadav 

    Vivek Kumar

  • May 15, 2024 18:16
    When and where to watch the men’s javelin throw final?

    When will the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals start?

    The Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will start at 7 PM IST on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. 

    Where to watch the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals on TV in India?

    The Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will not be telecasted on any TV Channel. 

    Where to live stream the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals in India?

    The live streaming of Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will be available on the Athletics Federation of India’s YouTube website. 

  • May 15, 2024 17:56
    Hello and welcome!!!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the federation cup 2024 men’s javelin throw event where the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena will be in action.

