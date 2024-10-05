MagazineBuy Print

KBA plans to make district participation mandatory for State championship

The KBA is planning to make it mandatory for all districts to play in the State championships in all categories in future.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 18:03 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Jacob Joseph, the new president of the Kerala Basketball Association.
Jacob Joseph, the new president of the Kerala Basketball Association. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan
infoIcon

Jacob Joseph, the new president of the Kerala Basketball Association. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

The Kerala Basketball Association has decided to act in the case of the three districts – Malappuram, Wayanad and Idukki – missing from the women’s section in the ongoing State senior championship here.

The KBA is planning to make it mandatory for all districts to play in the State championships in all categories in future.

“If three teams are missing, that is because the initiative is lacking from the district team. If they have a proactive set of office-bearers, it is not difficult to find worthy players to represent the district,” said Jacob Joseph, in a chat with Sportstar here on Saturday, minutes after being elected as the new president of the Kerala Basketball Association.

“They have to take the initiative. It is easy to let go and say we don’t have players. It should be made mandatory for them to come and take part.”

READ | NBA: LeBron James, Anthony Davis to feature in Lakers’ first pre-season games in Palm Springs

Many prominent coaches have suggested that the KBA should scrap the four-guest player (players from other districts) rule that was brought in a few years ago and allow more players or even entire institutional or college teams to play for another district. That, they argued, could solve the current problem of so many districts keeping away from the State senior championship.

But Joseph was not in favour of that.

“I think it (the four-guest player rule) has some history. We had people coming from nowhere and representing a district, which upsets the entire system. Unless home-grown players are given a chance, it is difficult for that district to come up,” said Joseph.

“That is why they have said we will have a maximum of four guests in a district team. I do not think there is any need to change that. It is the only way the district can grow and strengthen its team. That is a long-term plan for the district.”

He cited the case of Alappuzha, his home district and where he is also the district association president, to explain how players can be produced. Alappuzha, which has four guest players from KSEB and has worked on the grassroots level, stunningly entered the semifinal.

“It is all because of the initiatives of the district office-bearers. If you make the avenue available, then naturally you will get people to come in.”

Related Topics

Kerala Basketball Association

