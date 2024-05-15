RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI

- May 15, 2024 18:15Rajasthan Royals predicted XI:
Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan
Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma
Impact subs: Rovman Powell/ Sandeep Sharma, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Powell
- May 15, 2024 17:45Streaming Info
How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings on TV?
The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?
The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema.
- May 15, 2024 17:32Other H2H stats!
- May 15, 2024 17:24RR vs PBKS at Barsapara Stadium
Played - 1
Result - PBKS won by 5 runs (April, 2023)
- May 15, 2024 17:05RR record at Barsapara Stadium
Played - 2
Won - 1
Lost - 1
Last Result - beat DC by 57 runs (April, 2023)
- May 15, 2024 16:47Is there a reserve day for RCB vs CSK league match?
CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Is there a reserve day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings league match?
The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18, is at risk of being disrupted by rain. Rules, playing conditions explained for the reserve day,
- May 15, 2024 16:28RR vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 27
Punjab Kings: 11
Rajasthan Royals: 16
Last result: RR won by 3 wickets (April, 2024)
- May 15, 2024 16:11Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone to miss remaining PBKS matches
Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone will be missing in action when an already-eliminated Punjab Kings takes the field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed during the pre-match press conference at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.READ MORE
- May 15, 2024 16:00Preview
