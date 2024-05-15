RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI

Streaming Info

How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings on TV?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?

The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema.