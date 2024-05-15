MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI

RR vs PBKS: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Updated : May 15, 2024 18:26 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings happening at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

  • May 15, 2024 18:26
    In case you were wondering

    RR vs PBKS: What Rajasthan Royals needs to finish in top-two spot in IPL 2024?

    Rajasthan Royals has already sealed its spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, but it will be eyeing to finish top-two in the league and ensure it plays the Qualifier 1 on May 21.

  • May 15, 2024 18:15
    Rajasthan Royals predicted XI:

    Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan

    Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

    Impact subs: Rovman Powell/ Sandeep Sharma, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Powell

  • May 15, 2024 17:45
    Streaming Info

    How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings on TV?

    The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

    Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?

    The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema. 

  • May 15, 2024 17:32
    Other H2H stats!

    RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

    RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in Guwahati on Wednesday.

  • May 15, 2024 17:24
    RR vs PBKS at Barsapara Stadium

    Played - 1

    Result - PBKS won by 5 runs (April, 2023)

  • May 15, 2024 17:05
    RR record at Barsapara Stadium

    Played - 2

    Won - 1

    Lost - 1

    Last Result - beat DC by 57 runs (April, 2023)

  • May 15, 2024 16:47
    Is there a reserve day for RCB vs CSK league match?

    CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Is there a reserve day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings league match?

    The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18, is at risk of being disrupted by rain. Rules, playing conditions explained for the reserve day,

  • May 15, 2024 16:28
    RR vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

    Matches played: 27

    Punjab Kings: 11

    Rajasthan Royals: 16

    Last result: RR won by 3 wickets (April, 2024) 

  • May 15, 2024 16:11
    Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone to miss remaining PBKS matches

    Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone will be missing in action when an already-eliminated Punjab Kings takes the field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed during the pre-match press conference at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

    READ MORE
  • May 15, 2024 16:00
    Preview

    RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Tottering Rajasthan Royals eyes top-two finish after confirming playoffs spot

    Rajasthan Royals will be without batter Jos Buttler, who left for England duty while Punjab Kings will miss the services of Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone, who are injured.

  • May 15, 2024 15:53
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs PBKS: What Rajasthan Royals needs to finish in top-two spot in IPL 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Federation Cup 2024, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men’s javelin throw final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of rape charges
    Reuters
  5. Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen to play in new Casablanca Chess Variant
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs PBKS: What Rajasthan Royals needs to finish in top-two spot in IPL 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs PBKS Toss update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals or Punjab Kings - who will win coin toss?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Abhishek’s performance in IPL 2024 will help him play for India: Markram
    PTI
  4. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Is there a reserve day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings league match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs PBKS: What Rajasthan Royals needs to finish in top-two spot in IPL 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Federation Cup 2024, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men’s javelin throw final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of rape charges
    Reuters
  5. Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen to play in new Casablanca Chess Variant
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment