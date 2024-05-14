MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Local lad Parag says Rajasthan unfazed by Buttler’s departure, string of losses

With 16 points from 12 games, Rajasthan Royals has now lost three matches on the spin but Riyan Parag says conversations in the dressing room have been jovial.

Published : May 14, 2024 20:16 IST , GUWAHATI - 3 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Riyan Parag during a press conference ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Riyan Parag during a press conference ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Riyan Parag during a press conference ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: PTI

Riyan Parag made no bones about the fact that Jos Buttler’s departure has left a gaping hole in the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up on the eve of the side’s match against the Punjab Kings. Especially now, when the side needs a win to confirm its Playoffs spot.

However, in the same breath, he said at RR, one is never left with a dearth of capable backup options.

“We are a good side. We’ve got backups for everyone. TKC (Tom Kohler-Cadmore) is our backup now and we’ve been practising with him as well.

“It was a big loss but I think we will deal with it. It was something that we knew before the season started and we will be handling it well since we are a professional side,” Parag said addressing the media at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

That the side, with 16 points from 12 games, has now lost three matches on the spin hasn’t helped. But Parag said the conversations in the dressing room have been jovial and the atmosphere is positive.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season

“They (the chats) have been very positive. We have tried to learn from every small mistake that we have made in the last three games. We are also focusing on what we have done well. It’s not that we’ve done everything wrong to lose the last three games,” Parag said.

The 22-year-old stressed on how the Impact Player rule has somewhat affected the usefulness of an all-rounder. In 12 matches, he has bowled only three overs.

“Due to the Impact Player rule, six bowlers can play now. You become the seventh option and that comes to play only when the main bowlers get hit for runs.

“I have mixed feelings about it. I did feel I was not getting enough chances but Sanju (Samson)  bhai has asked me to be ready so that I can be called upon anytime. Which is why I practise bowling in the nets before the games as well.”

Very few know the conditions as well as Parag in this part of the country. Currently sixth on the Orange Cap leaderboard with 483 runs from 11 innings, Parag, the local lad, is expected to get the loudest cheers when he walks onto the field on Wednesday.

“The weather isn’t going to play much of a part. Dew’s going to set in very early by the PowerPlay of the first innings. Wicket is going to be a lot better than Chennai. We are expecting a high-scoring game. But as the wicket goes and as cricket goes, we wouldn’t know much until the first ball is bowled,” he signed off.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Riyan Parag /

Punjab Kings /

Jos Buttler

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 79/1 (7.0), Porel nearing fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Local lad Parag says Rajasthan unfazed by Buttler’s departure, string of losses
    Santadeep Dey
  3. IRE vs PAK Live Score, 3rd T20I: Balbirnie, Tucker drive Ireland after Shaheen Afridi removes Adair
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s team set to have new head coach, Dravid to step aside after T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Highlights: Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana guide India to 21-run win, 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Local lad Parag says Rajasthan unfazed by Buttler’s departure, string of losses
    Santadeep Dey
  2. DC vs LSG Toss Result, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss and opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 79/1 (7.0), Porel nearing fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: PBKS seeks new captain as Sam Curran set to fly to England after RR clash
    Santadeep Dey
  5. IPL 2024: Playoffs schedule, dates, venues, ticket sales, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 79/1 (7.0), Porel nearing fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Local lad Parag says Rajasthan unfazed by Buttler’s departure, string of losses
    Santadeep Dey
  3. IRE vs PAK Live Score, 3rd T20I: Balbirnie, Tucker drive Ireland after Shaheen Afridi removes Adair
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s team set to have new head coach, Dravid to step aside after T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Highlights: Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana guide India to 21-run win, 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment