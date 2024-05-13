IPL 2024: Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season

Jos Buttler will be returning to England and miss the remainder of matches for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

England will play a T20I series against Pakistan which gets underway at Headingley on May 22. The ECB announced in its statement that the selected players who are currently participating in the IPL will return in time for the Pakistan series.

The IPL franchise took to social media to bid farewell to the England T20 World Cup skipper.

Buttler’s last match this edition was against Chennai Super Kings, where he scored 21 runs off 25 balls while his team failed to defend the 142-run target.

Other England players in the IPL who are part of the World Cup squad – Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran (PBKS), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) and Phil Salt (KKR) – will be home-bound very soon.

Livingstone departs due to knee niggle

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Monday returned to England from the ongoing IPL to undergo a knee recuperation ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.

The Kings are already eliminated from this IPL after managing just four wins from 12 matches and they are currently at the bottom of the table with eight points.

“IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup,” Livingstone wrote on his Instagram wall.

Livingstone will not be available for PBKS’ last two matches of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals (May 15) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19).

Livingstone had a lean IPL this season, scoring 111 runs from seven matches and took just three wickets.

The injury is not of serious nature but the England management decided to give him more time to get it treated prior to their home T20I series against Pakistan.

After that series, the defending champion will travel to the West Indies for the T20 World Cup engagements, starting on June 4 against Scotland in Bridgetown, Barbados.