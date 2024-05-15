IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs PBKS: Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed top spot after Rajasthan Royals’ fourth consecutive loss

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday lost to Punjab Kings, it’s fourth loss in a row, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
RR set a below-par target of 145 runs for PBKS which it chased down in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand.
RR’s result assured Kolkata Knight Riders the top spot in the IPL 2024 league stage.
Here’s what the standings look like after the RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|+0.273
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|+0.387
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.787
|8.
|Gujarat Titans (E)
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9.
|Punjab Kings (E)
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10.
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
(Updated after RR vs PBKS on May 15)
