RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

In keeping with its vision of accelerating socio-economic growth in north-east India through cricket, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) caravan has shifted base to Guwahati for its last two home games in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
On Wednesday, a playoff spot will be up for grabs for RR – after three consecutive defeats – when it goes up against already-eliminated Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Barsapara Stadium.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:
RR vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
RR record at Barsapara Stadium
RR vs PBKS at Barsapara Stadium
MOST RUNS IN RR vs PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|18
|614
|40.93
|152.35
|119
|KL Rahul (PBKS)
|8
|490
|81.66
|138.81
|95*
|Shaun Marsh (PBKS)
|7
|409
|58.42
|144.52
|115
MOST WICKETS IN RR vs PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
|8
|16
|9.89
|19.06
|5/32
|Piyush Chawla (PBKS)
|15
|14
|7.59
|22.42
|3/35
|Siddharth Trivedi (RR)
|10
|11
|7.84
|27.09
|2/21
