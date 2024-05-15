MagazineBuy Print

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in Guwahati on Wednesday. 

Published : May 15, 2024 07:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in the IPL of all time.
Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in the IPL of all time. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in the IPL of all time. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

In keeping with its vision of accelerating socio-economic growth in north-east India through cricket, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) caravan has shifted base to Guwahati for its last two home games in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Wednesday, a playoff spot will be up for grabs for RR – after three consecutive defeats – when it goes up against already-eliminated Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Barsapara Stadium.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 27
Punjab Kings: 11
Rajasthan Royals: 16
Last result: RR won by 3 wickets (April, 2024)
RR record at Barsapara Stadium
Played - 2
Won - 1
Lost - 1
Last Result - beat DC by 57 runs (April, 2023)
RR vs PBKS at Barsapara Stadium
Played - 1
Result - PBKS won by 5 runs (April, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Sanju Samson (RR) 18 614 40.93 152.35 119
KL Rahul (PBKS) 8 490 81.66 138.81 95*
Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 7 409 58.42 144.52 115

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 8 16 9.89 19.06 5/32
Piyush Chawla (PBKS) 15 14 7.59 22.42 3/35
Siddharth Trivedi (RR) 10 11 7.84 27.09 2/21

