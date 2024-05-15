RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

In keeping with its vision of accelerating socio-economic growth in north-east India through cricket, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) caravan has shifted base to Guwahati for its last two home games in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Wednesday, a playoff spot will be up for grabs for RR – after three consecutive defeats – when it goes up against already-eliminated Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Barsapara Stadium.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 27 Punjab Kings: 11 Rajasthan Royals: 16 Last result: RR won by 3 wickets (April, 2024)

RR record at Barsapara Stadium Played - 2 Won - 1 Lost - 1 Last Result - beat DC by 57 runs (April, 2023)

RR vs PBKS at Barsapara Stadium Played - 1 Result - PBKS won by 5 runs (April, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Sanju Samson (RR) 18 614 40.93 152.35 119 KL Rahul (PBKS) 8 490 81.66 138.81 95* Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 7 409 58.42 144.52 115

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs PBKS IPL MATCHES