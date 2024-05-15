IPL 2024: KKR clinches league-stage top spot after Rajasthan Royals loses to Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders assured itself of the top spot in the league stage of the IPL 2024 after Rajasthan Royals stumbled to a defeat to Punjab Kings on Wednesday in Guwahati.

Royals, who were on 16 points, had to beat Kings to give themselves a chance to reach KKR’s points tally (19)

RR set a below-par target of 145 runs for PBKS which it chased down in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

A win for RR in the next game confirms it a top-three finish, however, if it aims to finish top-two, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to lose one of its remaining two matches.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE AFTER RR VS PBKS

Position Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428 2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.273 3. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 +0.528 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 +0.406 5. Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377 6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 +0.387 7. Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787 8. Gujarat Titans (E) 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063 9. Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347 10. Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271

(Updated after RR vs PBKS on May 15)