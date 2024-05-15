RR vs PBKS: What Rajasthan Royals needs to finish in top-two spot in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals has already sealed its spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, but it will be eyeing to finish top-two in the league and ensure it plays the Qualifier 1 on May 21.

RR is currently second in the standings with 16 points in 12 games and trails three points behind leader Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Royals play Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in its remaining two matches on May 15 and 19 respectively.

Here are all the scenarios in which RR can finish top-two on the points table in IPL 2024 playoff race:

Scenario 1 - RR wins both matches

If RR wins both its matches, it will finish the league stage on top with 20 points since no other side can reach that mark. Although KKR is at 19 points, it plays RR in its last match.

Scenario 2 - RR wins one match

If RR wins only one of its two remaining games, it will finish its league season with 18 points and will be assured a top-three finish. It will finish top-two only if Sunrisers Hyderabad doesn’t win all two if its remaining matches. If SRH wins both its matches, it too will have 18 points in the bag and since it has a better NRR, it will finish second in the standings over the Royals.

Scenario 3 - RR loses both matches

Even if RR loses both matches and is stuck at 16 points, it still has a chance of finishing top-two. For this, SRH will have to lose both of its remaining matches and even CSK will have to lose against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in its final fixture.