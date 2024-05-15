MagazineBuy Print

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings resigns Rajasthan Royals to fourth consecutive defeat

PBKS skipper Sam Curran played a match-winning hand at the Barsapara Stadium here, scoring an unbeaten 41-ball 63 after picking two wickets to help PBKS’ efforts to avoid the wooden spoon.

Published : May 15, 2024 23:55 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Punjab Kings’ Sam Curran celebrates after scoring his fifty against Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings’ Sam Curran celebrates after scoring his fifty against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: Anupam Nath/AP
infoIcon

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrates after scoring his fifty against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: Anupam Nath/AP

When Sam Curran said ‘we can spoil a few campaigns now’ at the toss on Wednesday, it wasn’t in jest.

The skipper of the already-eliminated Punjab Kings showed he meant business as his side beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets, extending Sanju Samson & Co.’s wait to confirm a top-two finish in IPL 2024.

Leading by example, Curran played a match-winning hand at the Barsapara Stadium here, scoring an unbeaten 41-ball 63 after picking two wickets to help PBKS’ efforts to avoid the wooden spoon.

AS IT HAPPENED - RR vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS

In response to RR’s 144 for nine, the visitor got off to a confident start despite losing Prabhsimran Singh early.

But with Rilee Rossouw and Shashank Singh’s wickets in the fifth over, Avesh Khan injected belief into the crowd.

PBKS, which was at 35 for one at the end of four overs, was reduced to 39 for three after the PowerPlay.

Jonny Bairstow’s wicket followed shortly after when Donovan Ferreira and Riyan Parag combined to take a relay catch near the skirting.

Just when Curran and Jitesh Sharma seemed to have settled down, Chahal managed to see the back of the wicketkeeper-batter. Ashutosh Sharma, who walked in next to join his skipper, ensured there were no more hiccups.

Earlier, it didn’t take long for one to realise that the odd ball would swing at the venue. Curran was quick to pounce, deceiving Yashasvi Jaiswal into playing a drive away from the body and getting an inside edge onto the stumps.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, on debut, failed to provide respite to Rajasthan, which has been struggling with a royal headache for the past two days owing to the Jos Buttler-shaped hole at the top of the order.

His 23-ball 18, in fact, dampened the scoring rate inside the PowerPlay further (38 for one).

With the pressure building, Samson hit Nathan Ellis’ bouncer straight down the throat of backward point, while trying to target the shorter square boundaries.

Parag, who strode in to a rousing reception from the home crowd, combined with R. Ashwin to put up a 50-run stand off 34 balls.

However, once Ashwin fell, it became difficult for RR to arrest the slide. Parag, who fell two short of his fifty, could only do so much.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Punjab Kings

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

