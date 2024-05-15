RR vs PBKS Toss update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals or Punjab Kings - who will win coin toss?

Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Match 65 of IPL 2024 in Guwahati on Wednesday eyeing top-2 finish.
RR - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)
Result after winning toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 2 - WWWWWWLL
Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2 - WLWL
PBKS - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)
Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 5 - WWLLLWWLL
Result after losing toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3 - LLL
Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
No matches have been played at this ground this season.
