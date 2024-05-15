MagazineBuy Print

RR vs PBKS Toss update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals or Punjab Kings - who will win coin toss?

RR vs PBKS: Check the toss updates and results from the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Published : May 15, 2024 17:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won eight tosses this season.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won eight tosses this season. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won eight tosses this season. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Match 65 of IPL 2024 in Guwahati on Wednesday eyeing top-2 finish.

FOLLOW | LIVE: RR VS PBKS SCORE AND UPDATES

Toss at 7PM IST

RR - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 2 - WWWWWWLL

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2 - WLWL

PBKS - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 5 - WWLLLWWLL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3 - LLL

Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

No matches have been played at this ground this season.

