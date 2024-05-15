‘Streetball’: Driving the growth of basketball in India via the 3v3 format

Basketball, despite its worldwide fascination and glamour, has not been able to make a mark in the Indian sporting scene, as it lives under the shadow of sports like cricket.

However, federations and organisations have begun to embrace the urban basketball culture, introducing ‘Streetball’ tournaments featuring the 3v3 format.

For some up-and-coming hoopers in the country, dreams took flight at the Elante Mall in Chandigarh on May 12, as team Pistol Group from Ludhiana lifted the Red Bull Half Court National Finals 2024 trophy after beating Diphu Nihang Red in the final, securing a spot in the world finals in October in New York City.

The shorter form of the game, which is quicker, more physical and explosive, attracted passers-by, who could not take their eyes off the court as the players twisted and turned away from their opponents.

With every dunk, basket and block, the excitement grew around the court.

The Pistol Group team comprising Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Arvinder Kahlon, Nawaz Singh and Kamaldeep Singh will face other national winners in the tournament, popularising the 3v3 variation of basketball that features a less formal structure than the traditional sport.

Pistol Group from Ludhiana celebrates with the winners trophy, after beating Dipu Nhang Red in the Red Bull Half Court National Finals 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gurbaz, who is a member of the Indian team, said that the 3v3 format is a ‘sudden rush’ version of the game.

“In 5v5, if the other team gets a lead, then you think you have time to catch up. But in this format, there is no surety of winning or losing until the clock runs out,” Gurbaz told Sportstar.

Runner-up Diphu Nihang Red’s Lalrina Renthlei said that the physicality of the game is what he loves the most.

“Basketball is already an incredibly physical game. But in 3v3, the intensity is higher as there are no set positions, with all players on the court expected to shoot and guard at any given moment,” Lalrina said.

Lalrina, who has represented India in FIBA 3v3 competitions, called the shorter rendition of the game the “fastest growing urban sport in the world”.

Transformation of basketball leagues in India

In 2017, the UBA Pro Basketball League tried to establish itself as India’s first professional basketball tournament, but was shut down after the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) refused to invite UBA players to national and international tournaments due to its private ownership.

Further attempts to create private leagues were also thwarted by the BFI, which warned players and coaches not to take part in tournaments not recognised by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

However, things look more promising after BFI president Aadhav Arjuna announced the introduction of the National Star Basketball League as the top-tier basketball competition in India last week. Unlike the UBA, the tournament will feature a separate 3v3 tournament, along with the usual 5v5 format for both men and women.

With the growing popularity of the ‘Streetball’ version of basketball in the country, the league aims to ‘provide abundant opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels, thereby creating a robust ecosystem for basketball development’.

With immense pride and excitement, I am delighted to announce the launch of the National Star Basketball League, an initiative that marks a significant milestone and a massive leap forward in the history of Indian basketball. As the President of the Basketball Federation of India… pic.twitter.com/u963vFDZSt — #IndiaBasketball (@BFI_basketball) May 8, 2024

After making its official debut in 2007, 3v3 quickly grew and was included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, following its success at the Youth Olympic Games in 2010, 2014 and 2017.

In India, the sport was well-received after former player and entrepreneur, Rohit Bakshi, established a professional 3v3 basketball league recognised by FIBA in 2017.

The league named ‘3BL’ acted as an exclusive opportunity for the players to compete at FIBA 3x3’s international circuit such as Challengers and World Tours, further popularising the sport in the country.

In an interview with the Olympic Channel, Bakshi said, “When there’s a professional league, players have something to look forward to. You can make a living out of it. Basketball in India was played more as a hobby, and once the hobby is over, you start losing interest.”

Subsequently, India was set to host the first-ever 3x3 basketball Olympic Qualifying tournament in March 2020, but it was postponed and moved to Austria due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s next for India in Basketball?

With the craze of 3v3 basketball spreading around the country, Gurbaz said that the progress needs to happen step by step.

“First, we need to focus on the Asian Games and try to get a good ranking there. Then we can think about fielding a strong team that can compete and get a spot in the Olympics,” he said.

“The National Star Basketball League is a good opportunity for us to play alongside foreign players and improve our game. We have been playing against each other for so long, which makes it difficult for us to perform on the international stage,” Gurbaz said.

He cited the Mongolian 3v3 national team as an example and said, “Mongolia did not have a strong 5v5 basketball team. But they invested in the shorter format and their results have been amazing, managing to win the gold medal in the 2017 and 2023 editions of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.”

According to Chandigarh Basketball Association’s technical commission chairman Mandeep Thour, the lack of infrastructure compared to the Western nations is a major cause of concern in India.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Red Bull event, he said, “The players who are already playing at the highest level have some access to good coaches and facilities, but on a grassroots level you will see that the youngsters do not have proper guidance. More and more MNCs should get involved if the game is to be improved.”.

With former Indian national men’s team coach Scott Flemming returning for a second stint with the team, things finally seem to be on track for Indian basketball.

The American coach who previously managed the team from 2012-15 is arguably one of the most successful coaches in Indian basketball history, leading his side to a historic win against Asian giant China in the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup.

Currently ranked 82nd in the world, a long wait lies ahead to see if Flemming will be able to set in motion a bright future where India can participate and perform well in international basketball competitions.