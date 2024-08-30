MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SL: England on track to win series against Sri Lanka by dominating second Test after Atkinson century

After Atkinson’s entertaining 118 led England to 427 all out, Sri Lanka was skittled for 196 in 55.3 overs to face a 231-run, first-innings deficit on Day 2 at the home of cricket.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 23:28 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after reaching his century.
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after reaching his century. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after reaching his century. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England moved into a powerful position to win the series against Sri Lanka by taking a stranglehold on the second Test at Lord’s after an unlikely century by fast bowler Gus Atkinson and another batting collapse by the tourist on Friday.

After Atkinson’s entertaining 118 led England to 427 all out, Sri Lanka was skittled for 196 in 55.3 overs to face a 231-run, first-innings deficit on Day 2 at the home of cricket.

England chose not to enforce the follow-on and reached stumps on 25 for one, with a lead of 256.

Having won the first Test in Manchester last week, England is on track to wrap up a second straight series victory this international summer — after a 3-0 win over West Indies last month.

Arguably the star of England’s Test summer has been Atkinson, who has his name on both of the honours boards in the England dressing room at Lord’s.

He took 12 wickets there against the Windies on debut, and has now starred with the bat by scoring a maiden Test century with a display of crisp hitting that, at times, made him look like a top-order batter.

Related Topics

England /

Gus Atkinson /

Sri Lanka /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Race Control: A look into the nerve centre of a motorsport event
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with National Record; India bags first medal
    PTI
  3. ENG vs SL: England on track to win series against Sri Lanka by dominating second Test after Atkinson century
    AP
  4. LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Ivan Toney on verge of Al Ahli move; Updates on Sancho and Osimhen
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal falters as U Mumbai pips Chennai Lions; Dabang Delhi registers facile win over Puneri Paltan TT
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs SL: England on track to win series against Sri Lanka by dominating second Test after Atkinson century
    AP
  2. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: England 25/1 at Stumps after bowling Sri Lanka out for 196
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL 2nd Test: Root’s record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka on Day 1
    AFP
  4. India seamer Barinder Sran retires from all forms of cricket
    PTI
  5. ENG vs SL: Joe Root equals Cook’s record for most Test centuries by England batter
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Race Control: A look into the nerve centre of a motorsport event
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with National Record; India bags first medal
    PTI
  3. ENG vs SL: England on track to win series against Sri Lanka by dominating second Test after Atkinson century
    AP
  4. LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Ivan Toney on verge of Al Ahli move; Updates on Sancho and Osimhen
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal falters as U Mumbai pips Chennai Lions; Dabang Delhi registers facile win over Puneri Paltan TT
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment