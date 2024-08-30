MagazineBuy Print

Race Control: A look into the nerve centre of a motorsport event

While the focus has been on the circuit, the lighting systems, and barriers ahead of Chennai’s inaugural street race, the nerve centre of a motorsport event is a place in the paddock called Race Control.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 23:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Race Control room has TV screens focused on every corner and other electronic gadgets. Race officials will closely monitor every inch of the track from 28 cameras installed around the 3.5 km circuit. 
Race Control room has TV screens focused on every corner and other electronic gadgets. Race officials will closely monitor every inch of the track from 28 cameras installed around the 3.5 km circuit.  | Photo Credit: Siva Sankar Arokaran/ Sportstar
infoIcon

Race Control room has TV screens focused on every corner and other electronic gadgets. Race officials will closely monitor every inch of the track from 28 cameras installed around the 3.5 km circuit.  | Photo Credit: Siva Sankar Arokaran/ Sportstar

It takes a village to run a motorsport event where precision, accuracy, and efficiency are expected from every single actor involved, be it drivers, mechanics, engineers, or officials. While the focus has been on the circuit, the lighting systems, and barriers ahead of Chennai’s inaugural street race, the nerve centre of a motorsport event is a place in the paddock called Race Control.

This room on Island Grounds is where the whole race operation is handled under the supervision of 12 to 16 officials.

The room has TV screens focused on every corner and other electronic gadgets. Race officials will closely monitor every inch of the track from 28 cameras installed around the 3.5 km circuit. 

“This is where we monitor all activity on the race track. We are here to ensure, mitigate, and negate the dangerous situations that can arise on the track as much as possible,” says Farhan Vohra, the Race Director, who is the ultimate authority responsible for running the event.

The Clerk of the Course (CoC) sits next to the Race Director and oversees race operations. The CoC communicates wirelessly with the track marshals to inform them about incidents or other disruptions and instruct them on what to do in case of one.

Also read | Track, cars, engines: All you need to know about Chennai’s inaugural night street race

There will be more than 300 marshals involved during the two-day weekend. The flag marshals communicate race control’s instructions to the drivers by waving colour-coded flags about the track’s condition and any potential danger on the circuit. There will also be digital flags that flash coloured lights to indicate what flag has been deployed. 

The intervention marshals attend to a driver who has stopped on the circuit because of a crash or a car issue, remove debris from the circuit, and even put out fires in a car.

While the circuit has 19 corners, Vohra says certain corners will be treated as super-critical areas due to the high approach speed, and officials will pay close attention to those sections.

“The safety mechanism built in can’t be compared to anything available worldwide. We have used state-of-the-art materials for safety installations and crash absorption devices,” assures Vohra.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Race Control: A look into the nerve centre of a motorsport event
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with National Record; India bags first medal
    PTI
  3. ENG vs SL: England on track to win series against Sri Lanka by dominating second Test after Atkinson century
    AP
  4. LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Ivan Toney on verge of Al Ahli move; Updates on Sancho and Osimhen
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal falters as U Mumbai pips Chennai Lions; Dabang Delhi registers facile win over Puneri Paltan TT
    Santadeep Dey
  1. Race Control: A look into the nerve centre of a motorsport event
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Chennai’s own para-athlete Chetan Korada ‘at home in a racing car’ ahead of Formula 4 Indian Championship debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Italian GP: New track, new colors, new confidence for Ferrari heading into home race at Monza
    AP
  4. Track, cars, engines: All you need to know about Chennai’s inaugural night street race
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
    AFP
