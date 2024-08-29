MagazineBuy Print

Track, cars, engines: All you need to know about Chennai’s inaugural night street race

While the long straights allow the drivers to take the cars to the limit, at the same time, even a tiny mistake can prove costly since street courses don’t have a lot of run-off areas.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 21:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Racing cars being assembled at the Island Grounds where the Formula 4 night race in Chennai is to begin.
Racing cars being assembled at the Island Grounds where the Formula 4 night race in Chennai is to begin. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Racing cars being assembled at the Island Grounds where the Formula 4 night race in Chennai is to begin. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With less than 48 hours to go before the racing cars vroom around the streets of Chennai during the second round of the Indian Racing Festival, the mechanics and engineers were busy working on the cars in the temporary paddock at the Island Grounds on Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know about Chennai’s inaugural night street race:

How fast can the cars go around the circuit?

The 3.5-km Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, with 19 corners, goes around the Island Grounds with the start-finish straight on the beach road. However, most of the track consists of long straights interconnected with chicanes, and the layout lends itself to cars going flat out on the straights, reaching very high speeds that should thrill the audiences.

Swami Sivananda Salai is witnessing the final burst of preparations for the two-day Formula 4 night street race, scheduled for August 31-September 1.
Swami Sivananda Salai is witnessing the final burst of preparations for the two-day Formula 4 night street race, scheduled for August 31-September 1. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK
Swami Sivananda Salai is witnessing the final burst of preparations for the two-day Formula 4 night street race, scheduled for August 31-September 1. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Lap times are expected to be quick, with the average expected to be around 90 seconds for F4, and the IRL laps could be even faster by a couple of seconds. 

What kind of engines will the cars have?

The F4 championship uses a Mygale F4 Gen 2 car powered by an Alpine 1.3-litre turbocharged engine prepared by Oreca. These open-wheel and open-cockpit cars can reach a top speed of 210 kph on the straights.

The IRL, meanwhile, uses Wolf Racing Cars (Wolf Thunder GB08) with an Aprilia RSV4 1.0 engine that can reach a top speed of 240 kph. Unlike the F4 cars, the IRL cars are closed-wheels.

Are there any risks in Chennai’s night race for the drivers?

While the long straights allow the drivers to take the cars to the limit, at the same time, even a tiny mistake can prove costly since street courses don’t have a lot of run-off areas.

The drivers need to be cognizant of the barriers, and the challenge will be how they thread the needle between finding the limit without going over it, even by a millimetre.

Related Topics

Indian Racing Festival /

Indian Racing League /

Formula 4

