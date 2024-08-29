Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence

The Czech MotoGP at the iconic Brno circuit will return to the calendar in 2025 after a four-year absence, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The city has staged more than 50 races since its debut in motorcycling’s top category in 1965. Brno last held a Grand Prix in 2020.

Local councillors at the time said the city could not afford needed track repairs because of financial difficulties stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Events initially took place on a street circuit before the Brno track debuted in 1987.

A five-year contract will keep the race on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2029.

“Motorcycle racing has a tradition at the Brno Masaryk Circuit dating back to the 1950s,” Czech prime minister Petr Fiala said in a statement.

“MotoGP is a prestigious global event that brings tens of thousands of visitors to the Czech Republic.”

“I am very pleased that we have managed to continue this tradition and that the MotoGP race will return to Brno after five years.”