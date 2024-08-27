F1: Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto

Formula 1’s only American driver, Logan Sargeant, was dropped mid-season by Williams on Tuesday when the team promoted Formula 2 driver Franco Colapinto in his place, starting from this week’s Italian Grand Prix.

Sargeant leaves F1 with one point from 36 race starts since he joined Williams for the 2023 season — and a best finish of 11th this season. He crashed heavily in practice for last week’s Dutch Grand Prix and finished 16th in the race.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season,” team principal James Vowles said in a statement. “We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximize every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.”

Sargeant was already due to be replaced for next season as Carlos Sainz Jr. moves from Ferrari to Williams to partner Alex Albon for 2025.

The 21-year-old Colapinto, who is sixth in the F2 standings, becomes the first driver from Argentina to race in F1 since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001.

“Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success,” Colapinto said.