MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto

Sargeant leaves Formula 1 with one point from 36 race starts since he joined Williams for the 2023 season — and a best finish of 11th this season.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 22:09 IST , GROVE, England - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sargeant was already due to be replaced for next season as Carlos Sainz Jr. moves from Ferrari to Williams to partner Alex Albon for 2025.
Sargeant was already due to be replaced for next season as Carlos Sainz Jr. moves from Ferrari to Williams to partner Alex Albon for 2025. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sargeant was already due to be replaced for next season as Carlos Sainz Jr. moves from Ferrari to Williams to partner Alex Albon for 2025. | Photo Credit: AP

Formula 1’s only American driver, Logan Sargeant, was dropped mid-season by Williams on Tuesday when the team promoted Formula 2 driver Franco Colapinto in his place, starting from this week’s Italian Grand Prix.

Sargeant leaves F1 with one point from 36 race starts since he joined Williams for the 2023 season — and a best finish of 11th this season. He crashed heavily in practice for last week’s Dutch Grand Prix and finished 16th in the race.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season,” team principal James Vowles said in a statement. “We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximize every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.”

ALSO READ: Indian Racing Festival: How the gender gap is closing in motorsport

Sargeant was already due to be replaced for next season as Carlos Sainz Jr. moves from Ferrari to Williams to partner Alex Albon for 2025.

The 21-year-old Colapinto, who is sixth in the F2 standings, becomes the first driver from Argentina to race in F1 since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001.

“Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success,” Colapinto said.

Related Topics

Logan Sargeant /

Williams /

Carlos Sainz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chauhan replies to AICF, ‘categorically’ denies responsibility for alleged missing documents
    PTI
  3. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India qualifies for 4x400m mixed relay final
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haas trucks leave Dutch GP circuit after Uralkali payment cleared
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: Stupid to think of F1 title, says Lando Norris after Dutch Grand Prix win
    Reuters
  4. F1: Mercedes to give Antonelli F1 practice debut at Monza
    Reuters
  5. F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Highlights: Norris beats home hero Verstappen by over 20 seconds; Leclerc completes podium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chauhan replies to AICF, ‘categorically’ denies responsibility for alleged missing documents
    PTI
  3. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India qualifies for 4x400m mixed relay final
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment