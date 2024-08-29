Kush Maini completes second Formula 1 test at Imola

Kush Maini, India’s sole representative in the Formula 2 series, has completed his second Formula 1 test at Italy’s Imola circuit as a member of Alpine’s junior driver program.

Maini had driven Alpine’s 2022 car for the first time at the Red Bull Ring in June. The two-day test at Imola, a track renowned for its challenging layout and rich motorsport history, saw Maini behind the wheel of the Alpine A522, the 2022 season race car.

Maini was a part of a two-day testing event for the Alpine team alongside Jack Doohan, who recently secured a promotion to Formula 1.

This latest test comes at a crucial time, as the team’s reserve driver spot opened up earlier last week, presenting a significant opportunity for Maini.

After 99 laps and close to 500 Km of high speed and adrenaline, the 23-year-old shared his thoughts.

READ | Indian Racing Festival: How the gender gap is closing in motorsport

“Can’t thank Alpine enough for this opportunity. Very strong day, both qualification and race pace looked very good. Can’t wait for the next one,” he said.

Representing Invicta in Formula 2, Maini will return to action at Monza over the weekend. In his second season in the F1 feeder series, Maini is ninth in the standings with 74 points.

He bagged his first ever Formula 2 win by topping the sprint race at the Hungarian GP.