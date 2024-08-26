MagazineBuy Print

Haas trucks leave Dutch GP circuit after Uralkali payment cleared

Haas said the payment was made on Friday and Uralkali had confirmed receipt of the transfer.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 23:20 IST , ZANDVOORT - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Haas Formula One team left the Dutch Grand Prix circuit of Zandvoort on Monday after their trucks were held post-race pending confirmation that a previous Russian sponsor had received payment for a deal terminated in 2022.

U.S.-owned Haas cancelled the contract with potash producer Uralkali after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch bailiffs had attended the circuit last Thursday, ahead of Sunday’s race, to take an inventory after local court action to enforce a Swiss arbitral tribunal ruling in June that Uralkali was to be repaid the balance of its contract.

Haas said the payment was made on Friday and Uralkali had confirmed receipt of the transfer.

“Therefore our trucks have been given clearance to depart the Netherlands and make their way to Italy immediately,” a spokesman said.

Italy’s Monza circuit near Milan is hosting the 16th round of the 24-race championship this weekend. 

