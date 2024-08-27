Mika to inaugurate MIKA: Chennai to get state-of-the-art karting facility

In less than a month from now, India will have a first-of-its-kind karting facility capable of hosting world championship karting events when the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) is inaugurated.

The track is coming up at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai (MIC) and will be India’s first FIA-CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting) approved karting circuit.

While the facility’s name came by happenstance during discussions, once it was locked, the members of Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the track’s owners, knew only one person was best placed to inaugurate it.

“We dabbled with different options, but when we hit upon this name, we thought there was no better person than Mika Hakkinen to open it,” said Vicky Chandhok, vice president of MMSC, on Sunday, during the sidelines of the Indian Racing Festival.

ALSO READ: F1 - Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto

So, on September 19, Hakinnen—the Flying Finn and double Formula One World Champion (1998, 1999)—will inaugurate it in the city.

The 1.2km track is designed by Driven International, a U.K.-based company whose consultant is Karun Chandhok, India’s second F1 driver.

Giving an insight into the facility, Vicky said, “This is the first karting track in India that is being built with CIK pre-approvals at every stage. Driven International and Karun have worked with CIK to ensure every square inch of the track is internationally approved. We hope to attract world championship events here, like the World Rotax finals, and we are making no compromises on quality regarding safety and barriers.”

Vicky added that a proper karting facility can help young racers stay in India longer and compete with the best by bringing international events here instead of going to Europe. “We want to make our championships coveted, and with the F4 India championship already being organised, our kids can go abroad for F3 straight away, which saves Rs 8 to 9 crore,” he explained.

The existing MIC also houses a drag racing strip and rally cross stages, and the karting facility will make it a complete venue for motorsports in the country.

The karting centre will also have leisure karts for recreation and has been built in front of the race track, making it easily accessible to the public.