New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2024 venues confirmed: Rawalpindi and Lahore to host five T20Is in April

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said Rawalpindi will host three games on April 18, 20 and 21 and the remaining two will be played at Lahore on April 25 and 27.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 13:10 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand beat Pakistan 4-1 at home in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s debut Twenty20 international series as skipper earlier this year.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand beat Pakistan 4-1 at home in Shaheen Shah Afridi's debut Twenty20 international series as skipper earlier this year.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand beat Pakistan 4-1 at home in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s debut Twenty20 international series as skipper earlier this year. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan will host New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 series next month as part of its preparations for the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said Rawalpindi will host three games on April 18, 20 and 21 and the remaining two will be played at Lahore on April 25 and 27.

New Zealand will likely be missing several frontline players including Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, who will be playing in the Indian Premier League.

New Zealand beat Pakistan 4-1 at home in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s debut Twenty20 international series as skipper earlier this year.

“This tour symbolizes the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations,” Usman Wahla, the PCB’s director of international cricket, said.

“Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again. We hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year’s ICC T20 World Cup.”

The June 2-30 T20 World Cup will be held in North America and the Caribbean.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
