Following its defeat in a second consecutive ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval on June 11, India will move into its third WTC cycle from as early as July.
India will begin its six-series cycle with two matches on its all-format tour to West Indies. India also has overseas tours to South Africa (late 2023) and Australia (late 2024) in the iterinary.
India will also host England (5 Tests), Bangladesh (2 Tests) and New Zealand (3 Tests) over the next two years.
India tour of West Indies
West Indies vs India - 2 Tests - July/August 2023
- July 12-16: 1st Test - Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica
- July 20-24: 2nd Test: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
India Tour of South Africa 2023-24
South Africa vs India - 2 Tests - December 2023 to January 2024
England Tour of India 2024
India vs England - 5 Tests - January/February 2024
Bangladesh Tour of India 2024
India vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests - September/October 2024
New Zealand Tour of India 2024
India vs New Zealand - 3 Tests - October/November 2024
India Tour of Australia 2024-25 - Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia vs India - 5 Tests - November 2024 - January 2025
