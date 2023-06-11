Published : Jun 11, 2023 18:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Rohit Sharma’s men will play six bilateral matches besides the yet-to-be-confirmed Asia Cup before the ODI World Cup at home. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

India suffered a 209-run defeat in its second ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma’s men will now shift its focus to preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played at home in October-November.

How many ODIs will India play before ODI World Cup 2023:

With just four months to go for the showpiece event, India only has six confirmed ODI matches to work on its combinations and team buildup.

India will play three ODIs against West Indies in July-August before hosting Australia in three ODIs in September. While an Asia Cup in the ODI format is slated to happen in September, it is still unconfirmed when and where the tournament will take place.

Should India go on to win the Asia Cup, it would have played 12 ODI games in the lead-up to the World Cup. India is vying for its first World Cup title since its 2011 win at home. It had fallen in the semifinals in 2015 against Australia and 2019 versus New Zealand.

India tour of West Indies

West Indies vs India - 3 ODIs - July/August 2023

July 27: 1st ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

July 29: 2nd ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

August 1: 3rd ODI - Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Asia Cup 2023 (unconfirmed)

Two group stage matches against Pakistan and Nepal.

Australia tour of India

3 ODIs - September 2023