US players Morgan, Horan saddened by team mate’s social media posts

Paris St.Germain midfielder Albert apologized last week after it came to light that she had shared a video from a Christian sermon that spoke about how being gay and “feeling transgendered” was wrong

Published : Apr 04, 2024 08:38 IST

Reuters
Alex Morgan #13 of the U.S. Women’s National Team runs drills during a training session at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alex Morgan #13 of the U.S. Women’s National Team runs drills during a training session at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alex Morgan #13 of the U.S. Women’s National Team runs drills during a training session at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

U.S. women’s captain Lindsey Horan and striker Alex Morgan said on Wednesday they were extremely sad over recent social media posts by team mate Korbin Albert which failed to uphold the integrity of the national side.

Paris St.Germain midfielder Albert apologized last week after it came to light that she had shared a video from a Christian sermon that spoke about how being gay and “feeling transgendered” was wrong, according to news outlets.

Albert also liked a post about former U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe tearing her Achilles in her last professional match before retiring, the reports said.

Rapinoe has been a vocal advocate for LGBT rights.

“We just want to address the disappointing situation regarding Korbin that has unfolded over this past week,” Horan said while sitting alongside Morgan in a video on Wednesday from the team’s camp.

ALSO READ: Former Spanish football federation head Luis Rubiales set to return to Spain amid corruption probe

“We’ve worked extremely hard to uphold the integrity of this national team through all of the generations, and we are extremely, extremely sad that this standard was not upheld.”

Morgan added: “We stand by maintaining a safe and respectful space especially as allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

After Rapinoe had called out Albert over her posts last week, the 20-year-old said she had not meant to cause offence.

“Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful, which was never my intent,” she wrote on Instagram, according to media reports.

“I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused my team mates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.”

Albert did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Morgan and Horan’s remarks.

The U.S. team plays Japan in the semi-finals of the SheBelieves Cup in Atlanta on Saturday.

