Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami falls short despite early lead against Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup clash

Inter Miami, missing the star power of Lionel Messi due to a hamstring injury, suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat to Mexican giants Monterrey in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal on Thursday at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

The home side started strong, taking the lead in the first half through defender Tomas Aviles. However, its hopes were dented when David Ruiz received a red card late in the second half, leaving the Major League Soccer (MLS) with ten men.

Monterrey capitalised on the numerical advantage, with Maximilliano Meza equalising in the 69th minute after a corner kick. The goal, initially checked by VAR, was ultimately awarded.

Inter Miami’s resistance was broken further in the 88th minute by a stunning strike from Jorge Rodriguez. After a scramble in the box, Rodriguez received the ball and unleashed a curling right-footed shot that found the back of the net.

The result leaves Inter Miami with a mountain to climb in the away leg if it is to progress to the semifinals. Messi’s return from injury would be a major boost for its chances.