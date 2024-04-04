MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami falls short despite early lead against Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup clash

The home side started strong, however, its hopes were dented when David Ruiz received a red card late in the second half, leaving the Major League Soccer (MLS) with ten men.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 07:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales (r) dribbles the ball against Inter Miami players.
Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales (r) dribbles the ball against Inter Miami players. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales (r) dribbles the ball against Inter Miami players. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inter Miami, missing the star power of Lionel Messi due to a hamstring injury, suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat to Mexican giants Monterrey in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal on Thursday at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

The home side started strong, taking the lead in the first half through defender Tomas Aviles. However, its hopes were dented when David Ruiz received a red card late in the second half, leaving the Major League Soccer (MLS) with ten men.

Monterrey capitalised on the numerical advantage, with Maximilliano Meza equalising in the 69th minute after a corner kick. The goal, initially checked by VAR, was ultimately awarded.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Manchester United boss Ten Hag gets defensive boost before Chelsea clash

Inter Miami’s resistance was broken further in the 88th minute by a stunning strike from Jorge Rodriguez. After a scramble in the box, Rodriguez received the ball and unleashed a curling right-footed shot that found the back of the net.

The result leaves Inter Miami with a mountain to climb in the away leg if it is to progress to the semifinals. Messi’s return from injury would be a major boost for its chances.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

MLS /

Major League Soccer /

Inter Miami /

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Monterrey HIGHLIGHTS, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Meza, Rodriguez help MON beat Lionel Messi’s MIA 2-1 after Ruiz sees red
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami falls short despite early lead against Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Foden scores a hat-trick as Man City routs Aston Villa 4-1
    AP
  4. Premier League: Arsenal climbs above Liverpool after beating Luton Town 2-0
    AP
  5. GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami falls short despite early lead against Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal clash against Monterrey?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs Monterrey HIGHLIGHTS, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Meza, Rodriguez help MON beat Lionel Messi’s MIA 2-1 after Ruiz sees red
    Team Sportstar
  4. Endrick: The latest Brazilian wunderkind looking to take centrestage at Real Madrid
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse towards Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Monterrey HIGHLIGHTS, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Meza, Rodriguez help MON beat Lionel Messi’s MIA 2-1 after Ruiz sees red
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami falls short despite early lead against Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Foden scores a hat-trick as Man City routs Aston Villa 4-1
    AP
  4. Premier League: Arsenal climbs above Liverpool after beating Luton Town 2-0
    AP
  5. GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment