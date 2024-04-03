MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Chilwell ruled out of Man United clash, Gusto back in training

England international Chilwell also missed Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw against lowly Burnley on Saturday due to a leg injury after returning from international duty.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 20:55 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: England's Ben Chilwell in a training session during the international break.
File Photo: England’s Ben Chilwell in a training session during the international break. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: England’s Ben Chilwell in a training session during the international break. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell is sidelined as he recovers from illness but right back Malo Gusto is back in training and ready for its Premier League clash against Manchester United, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Wednesday.

England international Chilwell also missed Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw against lowly Burnley on Saturday due to a leg injury after returning from international duty, while Frenchman Gusto was replaced by Alfie Gilchrist in the 87th minute.

Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are back in team training. Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu are continuing their rehabilitation programmes.

“Trevoh and Malo have trained with us and they are ready to be in the squad. Ben, no. We didn’t see him from Friday. That was the last time we saw him. The medical staff have removed a lot of fluid from his knee,” Pochettino told reporters.

“That was the situation after he arrived from the national team. Then on Saturday he got ill, and today he’s not here he’s at home trying to recover.

“Robert is training. We will see if he is coming on the list or not.”

Pochettino added that Nkunku’s recovery is taking longer than expected. The versatile 26-year-old France forward has made only seven Premier League appearances since his 60 million pounds ($75.42 million) close-season move from RB Leipzig.

ALSO READ | Endrick: The latest Brazilian wunderkind looking to take centre-stage at Real Madrid

Chelsea, 12th in the standings with 40 points and 10 games remaining, on Thursday host sixth-placed United, who beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford in December.

Pochettino added that his young side needed to improve quickly and defend their badge.

“We are Chelsea, but we need to behave like Chelsea, we need to behave like we want to belong to a big club,” the Argentine said. “It’s not an excuse to be a young or inexperienced player.

“We need to perform ... There is not time to improve in one year or two years because the demand is so high from the Premier League and from the club.

“They need to say we are here, we have character and show we deserve to be playing at this amazing club. The fans will get behind us if we do that.”

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Ben Chilwell /

Manchester United

