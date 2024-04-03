MagazineBuy Print

Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse towards Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna

Referee Iglesias Villanueva stopped the match in the 68th minute as part of LaLiga’s protocol against racism after he heard fans calling the Acuna a “monkey” and the Spanish coach a “gypsy”.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 18:57 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: A corner flag reads “VS Racism” at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe.
File Photo: A corner flag reads "VS Racism" at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: A corner flag reads “VS Racism” at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe. | Photo Credit: AFP

Getafe has been ordered to partially close its central stand for three matches by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following the racist and xenophobic abuse suffered by Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores and player Marcos Acuna in Saturday’s La Liga game.

Referee Iglesias Villanueva stopped the match in the 68th minute as part of La Liga’s protocol against racism after he heard fans in the stands calling the Argentine defender a “monkey” and the Spanish coach a “gypsy”.

The club has also been fined 27,000 euros ($29,000).

The RFEF said in a statement that the closed area in the stands must display a visible message condemning violent, racist, xenophobic and intolerant acts in football and support fair play.

Real Madrid’s Brazil winger Vinicius Jr, who has suffered several incidents of racist abuse in Spain, spoke out in support of those affected.

“Racists must be exposed and matches cannot continue with them in the stands. We will only have victory when the racists leave the stadiums and go straight to jail, the place they deserve,” he posted on social media.

There were 16 such episodes against 23-year-old Vinicius Jr reported to Spanish prosecutors by La Liga in the last two seasons.

Related Topics

Getafe /

Sevilla /

Marcos Acuna /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

