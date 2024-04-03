MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Manchester United boss Ten Hag gets defensive boost before Chelsea clash

Injuries have plagued United in an awkward second season for Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, with the side faltering in the Premier League and knocked out of Europe before Christmas.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 20:49 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the match against Brentford.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the match against Brentford. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the match against Brentford. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans could yet give Manchester United some welcome fitness news by returning to the Red Devils’ injury-hit defence against Chelsea on Thursday.

Injuries have plagued United in an awkward second season for Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, with the side faltering in the Premier League and knocked out of Europe before Christmas.

A lacklustre 1-1 draw with Brentford, where Sweden international Victor Lindelof suffered a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him for a month, left United sixth in the table, nine points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Lisandro Martinez has suffered a calf problem in training while fellow defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are also sidelined.

But United boss Ten Hag was optimistic Varane, who recently sounded the alarm about concussion in football, and Evans would be fit for Thursday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

“No more issues -- we don’t need (anymore)!” Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. “On the frontline and in midfield we are OK, we have options there.

“But in the backline we have a lack of options, but the good thing is back in training this afternoon is Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans. And Harry Maguire was already yesterday back in training.”

ALSO READ | Man United’s Varane says concussions have done lasting damage to body

Ten Hag, questioned on why United had suffered so many muscle-related injuries this season, replied: “Yeah, we have an idea but we will work on that. I think internally we will deal with it.”

He refused to elaborate further, saying only: “You can’t prevent. You see it’s not only us who’ve had this.

“The standards of the Premier League from an intensity perspective are so high, the overload in the schedule, also international football is so huge.

“We have all internationals in our squad and you see it’s not only us -- (Manchester) City, Liverpool and Newcastle have the problems, so there are many other teams.

“In this moment, especially the defending department but in the midfield and frontline the players are available.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Chelsea /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Narine attains his explosive best against Delhi Capitals, registers his highest T20 score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 EBFC, ISL 10: Nishu fails to convert chance, Saul, Cernych strikes keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Manchester United boss Ten Hag gets defensive boost before Chelsea clash
    AFP
  4. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Raghuvanshi hits half-century, Narine misses century; Russell takes charge
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Manchester United boss Ten Hag gets defensive boost before Chelsea clash
    AFP
  2. Tottenham Hotspur in talks with ‘prospective investors’, says Levy
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Guardiola backs Haaland after Keane criticism
    Reuters
  4. Man United’s Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs’ top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham, Everton earns point at Newcastle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Narine attains his explosive best against Delhi Capitals, registers his highest T20 score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 EBFC, ISL 10: Nishu fails to convert chance, Saul, Cernych strikes keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Manchester United boss Ten Hag gets defensive boost before Chelsea clash
    AFP
  4. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Raghuvanshi hits half-century, Narine misses century; Russell takes charge
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces strategic partnership with Norwich City
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment