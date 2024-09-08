MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SCO vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and 3-0 series sweep

Green took three for 35 to limit Scotland to 149 for nine, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia’s chase.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 07:48 IST , EDINBURGH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Australia’s Cameron Green during the third T20 International match against Scotland.
Australia’s Cameron Green during the third T20 International match against Scotland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Cameron Green during the third T20 International match against Scotland. | Photo Credit: AP

Cameron Green’s unbeaten fifty after three wickets led Australia to a series sweep of Scotland in the third Twenty20 on Saturday.

Green took three for 35 to limit Scotland to 149 for nine, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia’s chase.

Aaron Hardie’s boundary to point in the 17th over completed the win at 153 for four.

Brandon McMullen’s 39-ball 56 led Scotland but he lacked support.

Beside Green, Sean Abbott and Hardie took two wickets each.

The total wasn’t enough to intimidate Australia, even though openers Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk were removed cheaply again.

Green hit five of Australia’s eight sixes, and two boundaries.

Australia’s eight-game white-ball tour of England begins on Wednesday with a T20I in Southampton.

Related Topics

Cameron Green /

Australia /

Scotland /

Aaron Hardie /

Travis Head /

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SCO vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and 3-0 series sweep
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in final to win third Grand Slam title
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024, Day 11 - September 8: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10, Medals Table: India in 16th spot after Navdeep medal upgraded to gold; China leads with 93 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SCO vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and 3-0 series sweep
    AP
  2. ‘Big fan’ Williamson heaps praise on England’s Joe Root
    Shayan Acharya
  3. A barrage of red-ball cricket awaits as New Zealand, Williamson hope to adjust
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Andrew Flintoff named England Lions head coach
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs SL Highlights- 3rd Test, Day 2: At Stumps, Sri Lanka trails by 114 runs; Silva and Mendis notch up half centuries
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SCO vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and 3-0 series sweep
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in final to win third Grand Slam title
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024, Day 11 - September 8: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10, Medals Table: India in 16th spot after Navdeep medal upgraded to gold; China leads with 93 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment