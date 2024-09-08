MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson win men’s doubles title

Thompson and Purcell became the first all-Australian team to win the US Open men’s doubles title since Hall of Famers Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge in 1995 and 1996.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 07:58 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Australia’s Max Purcell and Australia’s Jordan Thompson celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Germany’s Tim Putz.
Australia's Max Purcell and Australia's Jordan Thompson celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Germany's Tim Putz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia’s Max Purcell and Australia’s Jordan Thompson celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Germany’s Tim Putz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson won the US Open men’s doubles championship on Saturday, bouncing back from heartbreak at Wimbledon to capture their first Grand Slam title together.

The No. 7-seeded Australians beat the 10th-seeded German team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6 (4) to open play at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the women’s singles final was to follow.

Purcell and Thompson held three match points in July at the All England Club, but Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten rallied to edge them 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (11-9).

The Australians let a couple of match points get away on Saturday when they held a 5-3 lead with Krawietz serving, and soon found themselves tied when they couldn’t get the break and then Purcell was broken at love when serving for the match.

But his serve was there when they needed it at the end, closing out the match with an ace.

Thompson and Purcell became the first all-Australian team to win the US Open men’s doubles title since Hall of Famers Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge in 1995 and 1996.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

