Mbappe scores as PSG beats Rennes 1-0 to reach French Cup final

PSG goes for a record-extending 15th French Cup trophy when it faces first-division rival Lyon on May 25 in Lille.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 08:21 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the French Cup semifinal match against Rennes at the Parc des Princes.
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the French Cup semifinal match against Rennes at the Parc des Princes. | Photo Credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe saw his first-half penalty saved but then scored with a deflected shot moments later as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 to reach the French Cup final on Wednesday.

PSG goes for a record-extending 15th French Cup trophy when it faces first-division rival Lyon on May 25 in Lille.

Rennes beat PSG in the 2019 final, with Mbappe sent off in extra time for a crude challenge, and looked largely in control during the first half Wednesday at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe was having a quiet game when he appeared to let himself tumble as he earned a penalty cutting into the area from the left flank. Veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda guessed correctly, diving low to his right and palming away the star’s spot-kick in the 37th minute.

ALSO READ: Bayer Leverkusen on the verge of historic double after easing past Dusseldorf

Three minutes later, Mbappe was celebrating after finishing off a long counterattack with a deflected strike that hit a defender and wrong-footed Mandanda as it rolled into the bottom left corner.

Mandanda made a smart save from his France teammate Mbappe early in the second half, but Rennes did not create enough in attack to threaten Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG goal.

Coach Luis Enrique’s team remains on course for a treble.

PSG leads the French league by 12 points with only seven rounds remaining and faces Barcelona — Enrique’s former club — in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first leg is in Paris next Wednesday.

