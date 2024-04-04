MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second over-rate offence

Delhi Capitals lost the game to KKR by 106 runs after the latter smashed 272 for seven, the second highest total in IPL history. It was Delhi Capitals’ third loss in four games.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 10:32 IST , Vishakapatnam - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Delhi Capitals’ captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, centre, runs to change side after an over during Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam.
Delhi Capitals’ captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, centre, runs to change side after an over during Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/ AP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, centre, runs to change side after an over during Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/ AP

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 24 lakh for a second over rate offence in the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Pant was guilty of maintaining a slow-over in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

The rest of his teammates were fined 25 percent of their match fees. “Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders...” said the IPL in a statement.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it added.

Delhi Capitals lost the game to KKR by 106 runs after the latter smashed 272 for seven, the second highest total in IPL history. It was Delhi Capitals’ third loss in four games.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Delhi Capitals /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second over-rate offence
    PTI
  2. Chelsea condemns online abuse of Conor Gallagher; Club says pregame video taken ‘out of context’
    AP
  3. US players Morgan, Horan saddened by team mate’s social media posts
    Reuters
  4. Simona Halep gets wild-card entry to Madrid Open
    AP
  5. Mbappe scores as PSG beats Rennes 1-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second over-rate offence
    PTI
  2. GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narine, Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav star as Kolkata beats Delhi by 106 runs
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second over-rate offence
    PTI
  2. Chelsea condemns online abuse of Conor Gallagher; Club says pregame video taken ‘out of context’
    AP
  3. US players Morgan, Horan saddened by team mate’s social media posts
    Reuters
  4. Simona Halep gets wild-card entry to Madrid Open
    AP
  5. Mbappe scores as PSG beats Rennes 1-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment