Delhi Open Challenger: Local wildcard Karan Singh could shine, Benjamin Bonzi given the top seed

Karan will be up against the seventh seed Federico Gaio of Italy in the first round on Monday afternoon, after the final rounds of the qualifying event are completed in the morning.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 19:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
File Photo: Karan Singh in action
File Photo: Karan Singh in action | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

File Photo: Karan Singh in action | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

It will be another chance for the Indian players to jump on the big stage and shine when the $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger starts at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

It will be a particularly good chance for one of the wild card recipients, Karan Singh who has been training at the venue for quite some time, and had played a lot of good tennis in the national and international events from his junior days.

Karan will be up against the seventh seed Federico Gaio of Italy in the first round on Monday afternoon, after the final rounds of qualifying event are completed in the morning.

Following him on court will be Mukund Sasikumar who had played a brilliant game for two rounds before being downed by an upset stomach in the quarterfinals of the Challenger last week in Pune.

It will be a very strong field even though the champion of the Chennai Challenger in the current series of four events, Sumit Nagal has moved back to the big league. The fact that Benjamin Bonzi, Adam Walton and Valentin Vacherot lead the seedings list shows the high quality of the field. And also the fact that none of the Indian players could get direct entry on the basis of their rank, forget about being seeded, gives further clarity about the strength of competition.

Ramkumar Ramanathan is the other wild card and will play Tristan Schoolkate in the first round.

It will be interesting to see whether any Indian player makes it through the qualifying event..

Overall, it should be a week of lively action and entertaining tennis.

The seedings: 1. Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), 2. Adam Walton (Aus), 3. Valentin Vacherot (Mon), 4. Dalibor Svrcina (Cze), 5. Oliver Crawford (GBR), 6. Seongchan Hung (Kor), 7. Federico Gaio (Ita), 8. Goncalo Oliveira (Por).

