WTC 2023-25 Points Table Update: India extends lead at 2nd place after IND vs ENG 4th Test

India consolidated its position at the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table following its five-wicket victory against England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday.

England’s percentage took a further hit with the loss and fell to 19.44, keeping the side in the ninth spot. Ben Stokes’ team has also been docked 19 points for slow-over rate.

New Zealand remains at the top of the table after completing a 2-0 series sweep against South Africa earlier in February.

Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT New Zealand 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 India 8 5 2 1 62 64.58 Australia 10 6 3 1 66 55.00 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 England 9 3 5 1 21 19.44 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

(Updated after the India vs England 4th Test)