WTC 2023-25 Points Table Update: India extends lead at 2nd place after IND vs ENG 4th Test

India consolidated its position at the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table following its five-wicket victory against England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday.
England’s percentage took a further hit with the loss and fell to 19.44, keeping the side in the ninth spot. Ben Stokes’ team has also been docked 19 points for slow-over rate.
New Zealand remains at the top of the table after completing a 2-0 series sweep against South Africa earlier in February.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75.00
|India
|8
|5
|2
|1
|62
|64.58
|Australia
|10
|6
|3
|1
|66
|55.00
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50.00
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|22
|36.66
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|16
|33.33
|South Africa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|12
|25.00
|England
|9
|3
|5
|1
|21
|19.44
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
(Updated after the India vs England 4th Test)
