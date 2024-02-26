MagazineBuy Print

WTC 2023-25 Points Table Update: India extends lead at 2nd place after IND vs ENG 4th Test

India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the Anthony de Mello series after defeating England by five-wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 13:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill plays a shot during the fourth day of fouth Test between India and England.
Shubman Gill plays a shot during the fourth day of fouth Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Shubman Gill plays a shot during the fourth day of fouth Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak/The Hindu

India consolidated its position at the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table following its five-wicket victory against England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday.

England’s percentage took a further hit with the loss and fell to 19.44, keeping the side in the ninth spot. Ben Stokes’ team has also been docked 19 points for slow-over rate.

New Zealand remains at the top of the table after completing a 2-0 series sweep against South Africa earlier in February.

Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT
New Zealand 4 3 1 0 36 75.00
India 8 5 2 1 62 64.58
Australia 10 6 3 1 66 55.00
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66
West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33
South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00
England 9 3 5 1 21 19.44
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

(Updated after the India vs England 4th Test)

Latest on Sportstar

More on Cricket

Latest on Sportstar

