ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot

Jannik Sinner is officially the first Italian man to become World No. 1, replacing Novak Djokovic.

The latest ATP Rankings released on Monday will also determine the majority of players who will qualify for Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old Sinner had won his maiden Grand Slam title at this year’s Australian Open. He also reached the semifinals of French Open where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set final to win his maiden Roland Garros title and overall, third career Major. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who clinched US Open in 2022 and last year’s Wimbledon, is the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces. As a result of the triumph, he moved past Novak Djokovic into second place.

Djokovic, the 24-time Major champion, had to at least reach the final in Paris to keep his No. 1 ranking but the Serbian was forced to withdraw from the tournament before his quarterfinal against Casper Ruud due to a knee injury.

Alex de Minaur, who reached his first ever French Open quarterfinal, returned to Top 10 while 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas slipped to 11th.

Rank Name and points 1 (ITA) Jannik Sinner - 9525 points 2 (ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 8580 points 3 (SRB) Novak Djokovic - 8360 points 4 (GER) Alexander Zverev - 6885 points 5 (RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6485 points 6 (RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4710 points 7 (NOR) Casper Ruud - 4025 points 8 (POL) Hubert Hurkacz - 3995 points 9 (AUS) Alex De Minaur - 3845 points 10 (BUL) Grigor Dimitrov - 3775 points

India’s Sumit Nagal made a massive jump of 18 spots and reached a new career-high ranking of 77 after claiming his sixth title on the ATP Challenger Tour in Heilbronn, Germany.

Elsewhere in the Top 100, Argentina’s Mariano Navone (29th), Czechia’s Tomas Machav (33rd), Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi (34th), Flavio Cobolli (50th), Russia’s Pavel Kotov (51st), Belgium’s Zizou Bergs (81st) and USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic (83rd) achieved new career-high rankings.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 4 Yuki Bhambri - 54 (moved down two spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 67 (moved up 17 spots) Arjun Kadhe - 97 (moved up one spot) Niki Poonacha - 98 (moved up six spots) Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli - 104 (moved up 11 spots) Anirudh Chandrasekar - 110 (moved down 14 spots) N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 111 (moved down 17 spots) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 132 (moved down three spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 141 (moved up four spots) Saketh Myneni - 160 (moved down 13 spots) Singles Sumit Nagal - 77 (moved up 18 spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 329 Mukund Sasikumar - 476 (moved down 15 spots)

Here’s the list of all men who have been World No. 1 at some point since the introduction of the computerised ATP Rankings in 1973:

Ilie Nastase (Romania)

John Newcombe (Australia)

Jimmy Connors (USA)

Bjorn Borg (Sweden)

John McEnroe (USA)

Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)

Mats Wilander (Sweden)

Stefan Edberg (Sweden)

Boris Becker (Germany)

Jim Courier (USA)

Pete Sampras (USA)

Andre Agassi (USA)

Thomas Muster (Austria)

Marcelo Rios (Chile)

Carlos Moya (Spain)

Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia)

Patrick Rafter (Australia)

Marat Safin (Russia)

Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)

Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)

Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)

Andy Roddick (USA)

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Andy Murray (Great Britain)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Jannik Sinner (Italy)