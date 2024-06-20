Indian Football: Probable squad of women’s team announced for friendlies against Myanmar

Head Coach Langam Chaoba Devi announced the list of probables for the Indian national women’s team’s upcoming friendlies against Myanmar. The squad consists of 29 players.
The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against hosts Myanmar in Yangon on July 9 and July 12, 2024, during the FIFA Women’s International Window.
The Blue Tigresses will have a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from June 26, 2024.
India played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent, where it lost the first 0-3 and eked out a goalless draw in the second.
India’s list of probables for friendlies against Myanmar:
