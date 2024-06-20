Indian Football: Probable squad of women’s team announced for friendlies against Myanmar

Head Coach Langam Chaoba Devi announced the list of probables for the Indian national women’s team’s upcoming friendlies against Myanmar. The squad consists of 29 players.

The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against hosts Myanmar in Yangon on July 9 and July 12, 2024, during the FIFA Women’s International Window.

The Blue Tigresses will have a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from June 26, 2024.

India played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent, where it lost the first 0-3 and eked out a goalless draw in the second.

India’s list of probables for friendlies against Myanmar: Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam, Devi Devarajan Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sanju, Linthoingambi Devi Wangkhem, Aruna Bag Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Soumya Guguloth, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Neha, Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem, Mousumi Murmu Forwards: Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Karishma Purushottam, Lynda Kom Serto, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Rimpa Haldar, Manisha Kalyan