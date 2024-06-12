MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar’s controversial goal vs India, explores sporting compensation possibilities

AIFF has lodged a complaint with the match commissioner, seeking a probe into the controversial goal awarded to Qatar in their crucial World Cup qualifying match in Doha.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 12:06 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rahul Bheke in action with Qatar’s Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah.
India’s Rahul Bheke in action with Qatar’s Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Rahul Bheke in action with Qatar’s Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint with the match commissioner, seeking a probe into the controversial goal awarded to Qatar in their crucial World Cup qualifying match in Doha.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey in a statement has asked for “ thorough investigation” into the goal that was allowed by South Korean referee Kim Woo-Sung despite the ball clearly going out of play during the must-win match that India lost 1-2 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

AIFF also wrote to the FIFA Head of Qualifiers, the AFC Head of Referees, the AFC Head of Competitions, and the Match Commissioner for the game, requesting them to look into the “grave supervision error.”

“Furthermore, we have urged them to explore the possibilities of sporting compensation to address the injustice,” said the statement.

The goal sparked widespread outrage as it deprived the Indians of what would have been their maiden entry into the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the 2026 edition.

READ | Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play

“While victory and defeat are a part and parcel of the game, and we have learned to accept it gracefully, one of the two goals scored against India yesterday night left a few questions unanswered,” said the statement.

Iran’s Hamed Momeni was the match commissioner for the game. The role requires the appointed official to supervise the organisation of the match and ensure that FIFA regulations are adhered to during the game.

In the 73rd minute, Abdullah Alahrak’s free-kick saw Yousef Ayem attempt an header, which was saved by India, but as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, India’s goalkeeper lied down, seeing the ball roll out of play, Hashmi Hussein kicked it into play with Aymen slotting it into the net.

Since the ball had visibly rolled out of play, the game should have stopped and then resumed with either a goalkick or a corner-kick depending on the last player who had contact with the ball.

RELATED: Who was the referee who gave the controversial goal to Qatar against India in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

In this case, Sandhu touched the ball last and the Indian players expected the referee to blow for a corner kick and hence let their guard down and were relaxed, which is why the players started protesting when Qatar continued playing.

According to the International Football Association Board, ‘the ball is out of play if it is wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air.’

Qatar could have a case saying that the ball was not out of play entirely and the ball was tangentially touching the touchline and was not out of play.

Since the 2nd round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers has no VAR, the goal was awarded by the referee and his decision could not be reversed.

(With inputs from PTI)

